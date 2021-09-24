Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Antony gaining interest from M... Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on ...

Antony earns first Brazil call... Ajax star Antony has been called up to the Brazilian ...

Onana: We have heard nothing m... Andre Onana has told De Telegraaf that he was open ...

Twente pile more misery on AZ ... AZ Alkmaar have now lost four of their opening five ...

Cambuur recovers from Ajax ham... Cambuur have bounced back from their 9-0 hammering from Ajax ...

Noa Lang attracting AC Milan i... Noa Lang's agent has confirmed that AC Milan are showing ...