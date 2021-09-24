Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 25th September
Willem II v PSV
Willem II have had an excellent start to the season under new manager Fred Grim. They still need to tighten up defensively though if they are going to compete in games such as this one. I think PSV will have joy down the right-hand side against Derrick Kohn, who enjoys the attacking side of his role over sticking tight defensively. 1-3 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Ajax v FC Groningen
Another comfortable five-goal win for Ajax, to follow up their 5-1 success in Portugal, and 9-0 win over Cambuur. Is the Eredivisie too easy for Ajax? That’s difficult to say. They will face tougher opponents throughout the season, and they are playing particularly well at the moment, with more key players returning to the fold. Groningen will be tougher defensively than other recent opposition, but they will be broken down. 3-0 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
Vitesse Arnhem v Fortuna Sittard
Vitesse haven’t been playing at their best at all this season so far, but I can see them getting past Fortuna Sittard, who have had a difficult start. 2-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Feyenoord v NEC Nijmegen
Feyenoord always play better in De Kuip, but that was a good win over Heerenveen that they picked up midweek. Another one is expected here. 2-0 | Tip: Feyenoord +1.5 team goals.
FC Utrecht v PEC Zwolle
With a solid win at NEC in midweek, Utrecht will be back on track with a comfortable win over struggling PEC Zwolle. It would be a big surprise if Utrecht didn’t win this, but PEC may try to keep the game tight for long periods. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
Sunday, 26th September
Sparta Rotterdam v Cambuur
Both of these sides will be mid-table for me this season from what I’ve seen. Cambuur will be 50:50 in this one I think. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Heerenveen v FC Twente
These two clubs should be battling it out for a Europa play-off place come the end of the season, and both sides are showing their sprinklings of quality in the opening games of the campaign. I don’t think Twente will grab a fourth successive win, but they will let their opponents have the ball and try to catch the Frisians off guard. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
AZ Alkmaar v Go Ahead Eagles
Another disastrous result for AZ at Twente on Thursday is putting pressure on AZ to quickly turn around their season. It was predictable for me that they would take a backwards step this season, but not lose four from five. Go Ahead were excellent against PSV on Wednesday, but they may not be able to reach those highs again so quickly in Alkmaar. 2-0 | Tip: AZ team goals +1.5.
Heracles Almelo v RKC Waalwijk
RKC were strangely flat in their home derby defeat to Willem II on Tuesday. If they do that again, Heracles will have an easy Sunday afternoon. I think the Almelo outfit will win this one anyway, with Rai Vloet on the scoresheet. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips