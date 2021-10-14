Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 16th October
Feyenoord v RKC Waalwijk
Guus Til is the early Eredivisie top scorer. His role inside the opposition penalty area has revolutionised the way he contributes. I think he’ll get even more joy against RKC. 2-0 | Tip: Feyenoord -1.5 Asian handicap.
Heerenveen v Ajax
Ajax losing to Utrecht before the international break will be the big story here before kick-off. I do think they’ll find a way to beat Heerenveen. I think the Ajax back-line is too clever for the Frisians’ front three, but they will need to be mindful of Joey Veerman’s impact from outside the box. 1-3 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Go Ahead Eagles v Heracles Almelo
Heracles winning three of their last four has pushed them back up the table. If Go Ahead can keep it tight, and frustrate Delano Burgzorg, they have the platform to get a result. A tricky game for them though. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
PSV v PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle – rooted to the bottom of the Eredivisie – have PSV, AZ and Feyenoord as their next three away games. You know my prediction for this one. PSV getting that early goal sees them win by a big margin, but we’ve seen that lately that PSV will find a way if it’s still 0-0 going late into the game. 4-0 | Tip: PSV -1.5 Asian handicap.
Fortuna Sittard v Cambuur
I watched Fortuna lose to NEC two weeks ago and thought they were dreadful. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. This side is in such a rut. The two weeks off, and this winnable home match, could see a big shift in their season. Cambuur will be energetic and in the faces of the Fortuna players. Whoever wants it more will win. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Sunday, 17th October
AZ Alkmaar v FC Utrecht
AZ are back in the flow with three wins on the bounce. Utrecht are buzzing as they sit proudly in third. The away side could make a real statement this weekend with a win in Alkmaar; they really could upset the apple cart in the Eredivisie. We’ve been tipping Utrecht for years, but they’ve never quite been at the level to maintain a strong run of results. René Hake seems to have worked very hard with this current crop of players, and there is also lots of competition for places. I’m going to go with AZ to play even better than they have recently though and take all three points. 3-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Sparta Rotterdam v FC Groningen
Maduka Okoye nearly kept out PSV over 90 minutes. Unfortunately he could only do it for 80, and Sparta, just like Groningen, are in search for the win that will kickstart their season since both sides are below expectations this season. On paper, the visitors have the edge in terms of quality, and I think Henk Fraser being away with the Netherlands squad doesn’t allow him to have the impact he would want over the two weeks he could have had to work with his squad. 1-2 | Tip: Groningen draw no bet.
NEC Nijmegen v Vitesse
An excellent derby for a Sunday afternoon. I think the atmosphere and the fact that there are NEC-loyal players in the Nijmegen camp make the difference here. Vitesse are developing a reputation for being ‘game-players’ – full of ‘clever’ fouls and time-wasting at key moments that win them points. That will rile up the home crowd, and I have been so impressed by NEC this season that it wouldn’t surprise me to see them win again. 1-0 | Tip: NEC double chance.
FC Twente v Willem II
I think Twente will have too much for Willem II if they continue to play as well as they have been. They look more stable this season than they did towards the end of the last campaign when they didn’t win for half a season! 2-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips
Week 7: 5/9 results and 1 correct score | 7/9 betting tips
Week 8: 6/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips