- by Michael Statham
Friday, 14th October
FC Emmen v FC Volendam
The Eredivisie’s bottom two clash in the first fixture of the weekend. They are also bottom of the Eredivisie in terms of goals conceded, with Volendam on 27 compared to Emmen’s 21.
Emmen were so impressive in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, but have done little to grab everyone’s attention since their promotion. At least Volendam have entertained the neutral when they edged past Twente in a famous home win, and they almost, almost got an unlikely point against Ajax last weekend if it weren’t for a close offside decision.
I think that Volendam will offer more offensively, but it may lead to gaps opening up, and Emmen had been so impressive with their own defensive record in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, which led to their promotion.
2-0
Saturday, 15th October
Fortuna Sittard v RKC Waalwijk
Ten points from the previous four games puts Fortuna in a much healthier position in the table. New head coach Julio Velazquez can certainly claim to have had an impact.
Another manager making waves this season is Joseph Oosting. He has taken RKC Waalwijk – who have one of the tiniest budgets in the division – to be comfortably top half so far this season and the fourth highest goal-scorers so far. Including last season, they have only been beaten twice in 13 Eredivisie games, and both of those were 1-0 defeats to PSV and Feyenoord.
I think Fortuna will come away with another good result, but it will be close.
2-1
Go Ahead Eagles v Heerenveen
Go Ahead Eagles had the better of the chances in their 0-0 draw with Cambuur, but it is still looking positive for them with eight points taken from the previous four matches.
I was a little disappointed in Heerenveen’s 0-1 defeat to PSV. Whilst the defence looked solid again, they created very little. The midfield seemed to be bypassed, leaving strikers Amin Sarr and Sydney van Hooijdonk to feed on scraps. Another performance like that will lead to another defeat.
1-0
Cambuur v Vitesse Arnhem
Cambuur have had a strange first quarter of the season. Usually such an open side, Henk de Jong’s men have failed to score in six out of nine matches so far. In their last home match, Cambuur beat PSV 3-0, but they couldn’t quite follow that up after a 0-0 draw with Go Ahead Eagles – possibly one of their bottom-half-of-the-table rivals this season.
Phillip Cocu’s start to life as boss of Vitesse has not been positive (two defeats from two); the same issues persist that they cannot compete at all with the tougher sides in the league this season, and attacking quality is sparse.
I think Cocu will set up rigidly in the hope of a point to stop the rot.
0-0
Sunday, 16th October
Sparta Rotterdam v NEC Nijmegen
This will be an interesting match-up of two teams that have improved this season. Whilst Sparta are higher up the table in a lofty sixth, I think NEC have a bit more quality. After seven(!) successive draws, NEC have only won once all season, but they also have only lost once – if a couple of those draws were converted into wins, fans would be very happy.
Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has the highest save percentage in the Eredivisie (86%), which stands him in good stead ahead of the World Cup. Defensively they are very strong, and another hard-fought draw here would be an excellent point. On the other hand, striker Landry Dimata came under criticism from NEC fans in the last game before he persisted and got his goal to send the crowd into raptures. Attacking wise, if Nijmegen can finish their chances, the wins will start to come.
1-1
FC Twente v FC Groningen
A red card spoilt Twente’s chances of getting a result at Feyenoord last weekend. Fortunately they are back at home on Sunday, where they have won all four of their league games thus far.
Having watched both of these sides this season, I can’t see anything other than a home win. Twente are without the suspended Vaclav Cerny, yet they will have enough without him.
Pressure continues to mount on Frank Wormuth because Groningen have lost their last three. With four goals now, striker Ricardo Pepi is finally settling into life in the Netherlands, but the defending was so poor (albeit with defenders out injured at the moment).
2-0
PSV v FC Utrecht
Cody Gakpo continues to make the difference in attack for PSV, when those around him don’t look anywhere near his level of quality. Noni Madueke and Luuk de Jong don’t look too far away from playing, and it’s that sort of quality that will give PSV the quality and belief that they can push for the title this season. At the moment, they are far from that, but a few key players back in the starting eleven can make that difference. Another big win over Zurich in the Europa League will have given them confidence.
Utrecht looked to have turned a corner since their awful beginning to the campaign, but they still look far from the level of the top five in the league. Being tough to beat will be their primary objective, and once they are behind, coming out of their shell will lead to the second and possibly third goals being scored.
2-0
AZ Alkmaar v Feyenoord
League leaders AZ are beginning to turn a few heads. Jesper Karlsson is slowly making his return to full fitness, and I strongly suspect that he will start here to add an extra spark to an already magical start to the season for Alkmaar.
Feyenoord have looked good at points in Europe and in the Eredivisie. It is only recently where people have called into question individual performances of more established players such as Justin Bijlow and Orkun Kokcu.
This is an incredibly tough game to predict. AZ have the confidence and home advantage, yet there is a part of me that thinks Feyenoord have that edge and experience that being Europa Conference League finalists brings. Good runs don’t last forever.
1-2
Ajax v Excelsior
Whilst Ajax have had their challenges lately, they will have enough to see off newly promoted Excelsior, who are likely to give away many opportunities.
4-1
