Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 6th January
FC Twente v FC Emmen
We left the Eredivisie almost two months ago as the table started to settle into its rhythm for the rest of the season. Twente are fifth, chasing European qualification with a strong home record, and Emmen began to find some form, going only one defeat in six as they look to get out of the relegation zone.
If we see something similar to the first half of the season, Twente will find this a routine home victory.
2-0
Saturday, 7th January
RKC Waalwijk v Heerenveen
During the break, RKC pulled off a major transfer coup by securing the signature of Mats Seuntjens, who was a key cog for Fortuna Sittard. The forward player has admittedly been off the boil this season, but when he is deemed important by a manager, he has a major influence in attack. With Michiel Kramer next to him, and Ilias Bel Hassani behind them, RKC now have an above-average attack for this portion of the league.
Heerenveen are a notch higher in the table, and they are looking to continue their own good season. With Bel Hassani suspended for this one and Seuntjens needing time to regain his form, I will predict Heerenveen to come away with a positive result. Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert will be back in goal for the visitors, who of course is in magnificent form.
0-1
AZ Alkmaar v Vitesse Arnhem
AZ went into the Winter break with a mixed bag of results. They slumped to defeats at RKC and Excelsior, but they beat PSV in Eindhoven in November , and they enjoyed some excellent friendly results in the break. They remain a strong contender to sit in the top four come May. Djordje Mihailovic – a talented American midfielder – now also joins the group.
Vitesse have struggled this season. Phillip Cocu has now had time to work with his group of players; I think he will unsuccessfully go for a defensive approach here, with little pace on the break to concern AZ.
3-0
Fortuna Sittard v Go Ahead Eagles
Fortuna have had an up and down first portion of the campaign, whilst Go Ahead look more consistent as they continue to quietly extend their unbeaten run past ten games.
Now without Mats Seuntjens, we may see more pacey players surrounding the talismanic Burak Yilmaz in attack. We may see Fortuna unearth a new gem if they can find some consistency themselves.
I think Go Ahead though have the knowhow to get at least a point here.
1-1
PSV v Sparta Rotterdam
You would think this is an obvious home win, but tread carefully given that Sparta Rotterdam are sixth and only six points behind their illustrious opponents.
Cody Gakpo had an excellent World Cup, so it was no surprise that he was plucked away by Liverpool. Let’s see how much he is missed. I think this is the time for Noni Madueke to show his qualities and rise to become one of the Eredivisie’s finest attackers.
2-1
Sunday, 8th January
FC Utrecht v Feyenoord
A bizarre situation for Utrecht that may have gone unnoticed by some Dutch football fans during the World Cup…manager Henk Fraser left the club after a training ground brawl with player Amin Younes!
I think Fraser leaving is what can rejuvenate this group of players if the right manager is sought. Of course, playing top of the table Feyenoord, who could show us their title credentials here, is a tough match. Expect a Utrecht up-turn in form in the coming months though.
1-3
Cambuur v FC Volendam
The league’s bottom two facing off against each other is a crawl way for one of these teams to re-start their Eredivisie campaign if they lose. It is true too that these two teams have been the worst of the lot so far, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all now if Volendam lose this one and go on to be relegated a little earlier than May.
1-0
NEC Nijmegen v Ajax
NEC have a proclivity for remaining unbeaten in games, and that makes this a tough re-start for Ajax, who have remarkably kept Alfred Schreuder in post as manager. Awkwardly, a few Ajax players hardly shone during the World Cup: Davy Klaassen, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis and Steven Bergwijn failed to impress. Some changes are needed at the club, but it seems predictable at the moment that this side will be knocked out of Europe early and go on to lose their Eredivisie title this year.
1-1
Excelsior v FC Groningen
As well as a meeting of the bottom two this weekend, we also have 14th facing 15th. I wouldn’t feel confident at the moment of backing either of these sides to survive given the defensive frailties of Excelsior and the overall flatness of watching Groningen.
Let’s see who bounces back better after the long break. I think Groningen – now without Frank Wormuth – have the better quality if it can be unlocked by a new head coach.
0-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets