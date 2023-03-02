Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 3rd March
FC Utrecht v Fortuna Sittard
Utrecht were knocked out of the Dutch Cup in humiliating fashion on Tuesday: 1-4 at home to fourth-tier side Spakenburg, which was a particular shock given how they showed their qualities last Friday with an impressive win at Sparta Rotterdam. The race is on for them to grab sixth place now, but there will be a drop in form after this season-damaging cup exit – fans will have been devastated to be knocked out in this way.
1-1
Vitesse Arnhem v AZ Alkmaar
I know that AZ won last weekend, but I have been a little concerned about them lately. It was only a second win in six, and they were so sloppy in possession. When they have been scoring goals, they look leaky in defence, and when they are looking more solid, key players such as Jesper Karlsson have off-days. I think Pascal Jansen’s men are missing Dani de Wit, who is a leader and someone who offers more of a threat in the penalty area, someone who Karlsson and co can aim their crosses towards as well as Vangelis Pavlidis.
Vitesse played a good game last time out against Ajax, losing narrowly 1-2. I think this time the Arnhem side will get a positive result because of AZ’s dip in form.
2-1
Saturday, 4th March
FC Volendam v FC Emmen
After Volendam’s glut of points post Winter break, they suffered a blow last weekend by losing 3-0 to NEC. Without doubt, they are in a much better place than in November in terms of staying up, but the fight is far from over.
This is a game of big connotations at the bottom of the table between 14th and 16th. Volendam edge this, for me. I find Emmen often lacking a cutting edge.
2-0
Feyenoord v FC Groningen
Feyenoord are gaining back a few players from injury now for the next part of their title challenge. Gernot Trauner returning gives extra quality in defence. Of course, it will be up to the attacking players to do the business against struggling Groningen, who did finally pick up their first win of 2023 in a 3-0 success over Excelsior last time out. Groningen will battle, but Feyenoord will have too much here.
3-1
FC Twente v Heerenveen
After back-to-back away defeats, Twente will be pleased to be playing at home again, where the vast majority of their points have come from this season. Visitors Heerenveen are suffering a lull at the moment; I think Kees van Wonderen needs to show more tactical flexibility — something he was well known for at Go Ahead Eagles last season. I don’t think they will change much for this difficult trip, and Twente will get a confidence-boosting win.
2-0
Sunday, 5th March
Excelsior v Sparta Rotterdam
This Rotterdam derby is of particular importance to Excelsior, who find themselves only two points above the bottom three, having won none of their last six and scoring only once.
Sparta are still an above average Eredivisie team, despite falling away from the top five recently. So, for me, Sparta should still be fancied to win this one. The hosts are having trouble with their centre-back position, and I can see Tobias Lauritsen capitalising on that.
0-2
RKC Waalwijk v PSV
RKC have hit form at just the right moment to take on PSV at home, where they have only lost to Feyenoord an Ajax this season. Eighth takes on fourth as Joseph Oosting continues to push a side which has been made on a shoestring budget compared to the far more illustrious PSV, who are on the verge of a disappointing season now that they are out of Europe and six points off first place.
PSV do still have talent in abundance. Xavi Simons has lit up this PSV side, and I expect he will have a role to play again here.
1-2
Ajax v NEC Nijmegen
In the Eredivisie, Johnny Heitinga still has a 100% record. He is more likeable to the players than Alfred Schreuder was, and it sounds like standards have risen similar to what Erik Ten Hag was expecting. I still don’t think Heitinga is as clever or demanding as Ten Hag, nor do I think the squad is as talented as the one the now-Manchester United manager once had, but it is a team that are very likely to become embroiled in a two-horse race with rivals Feyenoord for the title.
I think Ajax will drop points along the way very soon, but it is more likely to come away from home. NEC need to make the most of the counter attack here if they are to cause a surprise, as you can definitely hurt Ajax through the middle with as little as two or three quick passes downfield. Former Ajax goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will be kept busy, and ultimately Ajax will win.
2-0
Cambuur v Go Ahead Eagles
Cambuur are really not too far off with some of their play. They are rock bottom, but the signings in January may have given them some hope of survival, if manager Sjors Ultee can get a run together similar to what he has achieved with Fortuna Sittard in the past. It could be a case of too little too late, as I don’t think they are defensively strong enough to see off the challenge of mid-table Go Ahead.
1-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 20: 3/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 21: 6/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 4/4 bets
Week 23: 5/9 results + 3/4 bets