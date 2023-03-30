Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Saturday, 1st April
AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen
Before the international break, AZ enjoyed the high of getting past Lazio in the Europa Conference League, but lost their last league match to Twente. Are they title contenders, or more realistically battling it out with PSV for third spot? I would suggest the latter, yet they are still enjoying a wonderful season.
Heerenveen picked up three points at Groningen last time out, and I expect them to give AZ a tough game.
2-1
Excelsior v FC Twente
Excelsior surprised a lot of Dutch football fans by blowing away Cambuur two weeks ago. Taking on a rejuvenated Twente is a challenge, especially with Manfred Ugalde now on form. I will go with a draw which wouldn’t be a bad result for the home side.
1-2
NEC Nijmegen v PSV
NEC are starting to score more goals yet maintain the league’s third strongest defence — a dangerous mix for PSV, who look like a side who are lacking some ambition at the moment. It’s as though the players know they won’t win the league this year and they are feebly trickling to the end of the season. Xavi Simons looks like the young and hungry spark in that side, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he moved on in the summer. I think PSV will drop points.
1-1
Cambuur v FC Emmen
After a mini resurgence, Cambuur’s weak defence was sorely evident once more as they were thrashed at Excelsior last time out. Emmen visit as a direct relegation rival, but they lack the goals to really punish their hosts. I think Cambuur will exercise control on the game, create plenty of opportunities, and win this time (but they have tougher matches ahead).
2-1
RKC Waalwijk v Vitesse Arnhem
I think Vitesse will cause RKC some problems on Saturday. The pace of Million Manhoef is a dangerous weapon when Vitesse can get bodies in attack to support. Phillip Cocu is still working on how his side remains competitive and gain the upper hand for longer in matches against mid-table opponents; I think he will do that here.
1-2
Sunday, 2nd April
Go Ahead Eagles v Ajax
Ajax will still be reeling from their defeat to Feyenoord in De Klassieker. They know they will need to win all of their remaining games to stay in contention, but there are some really difficult games ahead where I think they will drop points a few times. I’m not sure this is one of them though, with Go Ahead looking a little short defensively to keep Mo Kudus and co quiet. Jeffrey de Lange has been in great form in the Eagles goal, and he will be kept busy here.
1-2
FC Utrecht v FC Volendam
The Utrecht owner was in the dressing room shouting loudly after Utrecht fell to a third defeat in four two weeks ago. Their promising form under new head coach Michael Silberbauer gave fans real reason for optimism. Either the honeymoon period is over, or – more likely – his side’s confidence is still absolutely shot after losing to amateurs Spakenburg in the Dutch Cup. I do think the two-week break gives them time to reflect and re-start.
From 12 matches in 2023, Volendam have picked up 20 points, which is top-half-of-the-table form. Away from home, they have not been so strong, so this game is tricky to call!
2-1
Sparta Rotterdam v Feyenoord
Feyenoord have the most straight forward schedule of the teams at the top, but this probably is their most difficult fixture left on paper.
Sparta seem to have it all at the moment: plenty of goals and an experienced, tight defence. I have a feeling they will take points off Feyenoord, but ultimately it won’t stop them on their title march.
1-1
Fortuna Sittard v FC Groningen
The outcome of this game depends on which Groningen show up. The players clearly care; Jetro Willems was in the stands consulting with supporters as his new side lost 0-2 at home to Heerenveen a fortnight ago. The quality is still lacking though, but they could keep a clean sheet in Sittard if all of the players are switched on. I am predicting a draw here.
1-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 20: 3/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 21: 6/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 4/4 bets
Week 23: 5/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 24: 5/9 results + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 25: 6/8 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 26: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets