Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 14th April
Excelsior v Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles are six points above the dotted line with six games to go. Realistically, they will be safe, and we’re looking at a toss-up between Excelsior and Emmen for the final relegation spot (sixteenth), which is the play-offs to stay up.
Excelsior couldn’t take advantage of a sloppy PSV last time out when they were able to create several chances in the first half. I think we’ll see them rejuvenated a little here, and finally find the back of the net.
1-1
Saturday, 15th April
RKC Waalwijk v FC Groningen
Groningen have lost their last five and relegation now looks inevitable. The players of course talk about fighting until the end, but I think RKC are a difficult side to play in Waalwijk, and they won’t suddenly get their own way and leave with three points.
2-0
Sparta Rotterdam v Heerenveen
Sparta’s fantastic season seemed to be grinding to a halt just after Christmas, but they’re on a really good run of form again. Heerenveen have been boosted by Sydney van Hooijdonk’s glut of goals. I think the confident visitors will get a good result in Rotterdam.
1-1
Sunday, 16th April
NEC Nijmegen v Vitesse Arnhem
A late season derby sees NEC, who are strong at home, take on Vitesse. Nijmegen haven’t finished above their rivals since 2011 — extra bragging rights are at stake. Earlier in the season, I would have suggested Vitesse would be rolled over here, but Phillip Cocu has added some extra fight to this side which still lacks quality in some key areas. Vitesse forward Million Manhoef on the counter attack will be a key battle to look out for.
1-1
FC Volendam v PSV
With six games to go, Volendam still need some extra points to stay up. PSV may have beaten Excelsior 4-0 last weekend, but goodness me, they were poor for a long time in that game. If they play the same way, Volendam will beat them, and PSV’s away form is the worst by a good margin out of the top four. What kind of PSV will we get this time? With Xavi Simons among the goals, I will back PSV to win again.
1-3
FC Utrecht v FC Twente
Seventh plays fifth here. Utrecht look to now be out of their mini rut and they will be looking to take advantage of home advantage against Twente who struggle on the road. What makes this one tricky to predict is that Twente looked very good last weekend, particularly Vaclav Cerny, but their problem all season has been replicating their results in Enschede away from home.
2-1
Cambuur v Feyenoord
Feyenoord weren’t at their best as they beat Roma on Thursday, but their tremendous season under Arne Slot rolls on. They will need to make a few changes here, in my view, to keep things fresh. They will need to make the most of the wide areas against Cambuur, whose weakest area comes out wide. Oussama Idrissi could have a fun afternoon.
0-3
Ajax v FC Emmen
Ajax have struggled in games against the bigger sides in the Eredivisie, but their weaker spots don’t show so much when they can dominate possession. They will enjoy a comfortable win.
3-0
Fortuna Sittard v AZ Alkmaar
Many Dutch football fans will have been disappointed by AZ’s Europa Conference League showing on Thursday. Losing to Anderlecht (mid-table in the Belgian league) will be a bitter blow to a good season already on the brink of collapse. AZ were top of the table earlier in the campaign, though it now looks like a battle for fourth spot. They were looking to go even further in Europe, but they look out of ideas in attack, with Pascal Jansen reluctant to make an early change to his side when things aren’t going his way. On Sunday, I wouldn’t be surprised if Fortuna take advantage of this poor run.
2-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 20: 3/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 21: 6/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 4/4 bets
Week 23: 5/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 24: 5/9 results + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 25: 6/8 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 26: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 27: 0/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 28: 8/9 results and 2 correct scores + 2/4 bets