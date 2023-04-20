Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 21st April
FC Volendam v Cambuur
This is a marvellous opportunity for Volendam to get three valuable points. Cambuur – nine points from safety with five games to go – have lost their last five in a row. Volendam’s improvement after the Winter break is night and day to before it.
2-0
Saturday, 22nd April
Heerenveen v FC Emmen
Heerenveen supporters were critical after their side’s 4-0 drubbing at Sparta last weekend. They are right though in that too many players are mediocre and that they are simply a mid-table team this season.
Emmen could take advantage of this in their quest for points at the bottom.
1-1
FC Groningen v NEC Nijmegen
I thought NEC were dreadful in their 1-4 humiliation at the hands of rivals Vitesse. No passion, tons of mistakes, and a lack of quality in build-up play.
I have predicted Groningen to pick up a vital home win on many occasions this season and been totally wide of the mark, so I will back NEC to be plenty better this time.
1-1
Vitesse Arnhem v Excelsior
Since Phillip Cocu’s first win in charge of Vitesse, his side have only lost seven from 20 Eredivisie matches. There’s a stability back amongst the side which is undergoing transition. I think they will boost their points total again on Saturday and feel able to relax in their relegation battle. Excelsior, on the other hand, may well be fighting with Emmen to stay away from sixteenth place which brings relegation play-offs.
1-0
Sunday, 23rd April
FC Twente v Sparta Rotterdam
What a great start to a fantastic Eredivisie Sunday! Recently, Sparta have closed the gap on Twente to overtake them into fifth place. Neither position in the league table brings anything different than a Europa play-off position come the end of the campaign, but both sets of supporters will crave a top five finish.
Twente are incredible in Enschede, giving in-form Sparta a tough proposition. I have been more impressed with Twente again lately and thought they were unfortunate to lose at Utrecht last weekend. They will pin Sparta back for large spells of the game, and I think Sparta’s threats will be mainly nullified by the best defensive record in the Eredivisie.
2-1
PSV v Ajax
This is a practice run ahead of the Dutch Cup final the following weekend. This also has a lot riding on it though, with the winners potentially looking forward to second place and therefore Champions League qualification for next season (albeit the playoffs).
There will be no Mohammed Kudus again for the visitors, and no Edson Alvarez this time either due to suspension. 17-year-old Jorrel Hato has been starting at left-back, meaning something has to give with Johnny Heitinga having an inexperienced defender and one of his first-choice centre-backs out. Ajax still concede far too many chances in games, and that will be exasperated by an out-of-favour defender or two having to deputise.
Ruud van Nistelrooy has been bullish about his side in media appearances after nine wins from ten. It’s easy to say, but I do think PSV will win one of these next two games with Ajax. I think this one will be a draw, but PSV will win the cup final.
2-1
Go Ahead Eagles v Fortuna Sittard
Two sides without much to play for here. At home, I think Go Ahead will take the game to Fortuna. The visitors are frustratingly inconsistent.
2-1
Feyenoord v FC Utrecht
Utrecht tend to pose problems to the league’s top sides, but that’s when they’re at home. They will have the quality to create some opportunities in De Kuip, but at the expense of having to come out and play, which the Rotterdammers will exploit.
3-1
AZ Alkmaar v RKC Waalwijk
Both sides played in mid-week: AZ on Thursday in Europe, and RKC in the Eredivisie on Wednesday. Waalwijk are enjoying a fine season and they are difficult for opponents to break down. Given AZ’s struggles in front of goal recently, I’ll go for a draw.
1-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 20: 3/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 21: 6/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 4/4 bets
Week 23: 5/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 24: 5/9 results + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 25: 6/8 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 26: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 27: 0/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 28: 8/9 results and 2 correct scores + 2/4 bets
Week 29: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets