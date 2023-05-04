Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 5th May
RKC Waalwijk v FC Volendam
RKC have lost a little bit of steam since Joseph Oosting announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. A coincidence? Or are RKC players already ‘on the beach’?
Volendam are fighting for their lives still. I am confident they will get enough points to stay up, but I don’t see them winning here.
1-1
Saturday, 6th May
Sparta Rotterdam v PSV
Two weeks ago, Sparta played out a memorable 3-3 draw with Twente. They are hoping to end a brilliant campaign by finishing in a lofty fifth place.
With PSV fresh from cup final success, I think we’ll see another inconsistent performance from them. It was a drab game with Ajax, and it would be dangerous to believe second place is definitely theirs at this stage. I am predicting an entertaining Saturday afternoon game.
2-2
Cambuur v FC Utrecht
This is surely the weekend where Cambuur’s fate is sealed. With four games to go, they are twelve points from safety. They have gone backwards in the last few matches, and I don’t see how they will suddenly improve to beat a decent Utrecht side, who are assured of a European play-off at the end of the season.
1-2
NEC Nijmegen v Heerenveen
NEC and Heerenveen are on the same number of points as they face off for eighth place which brings a play-off berth. Heerenveen have the goals with Sydney van Hooijdonk in the form of his life so far, whilst NEC have the all-round better quality midfield players and a stronger defence. At home, I can see NEC’s attacking midfielders having plenty of the ball and being decisive.
2-0
Ajax v AZ Alkmaar
Ajax’s season dropped to new lows by losing to PSV for a fourth time this season and falling to cup final defeat. They largely played on the counter attack and it yielded few opportunities.
AZ will be thankful for the two week break from action (due to the Dutch Cup final) so they can get their regulars some rest ahead of a big European semi-final and a match such as Ajax away. Last time out they beat RKC 3-0, but that was without their normal front three of Pavlidis, Karlsson and Odgaard (the last of which was stretchered off in the first half). Let’s see who returns as that could make a huge difference on the counter attack.
1-1
Sunday, 7th May
FC Emmen v FC Twente
Emmen are battling away to earn points in their tough run of remaining fixtures. Ole Romeny scored a hat trick two weeks ago to give the northern side a fighting chance of avoiding the dreaded relegation play-offs.
Twente don’t seem as imperious as they were earlier in the season. Their confidence has taken a hit since being out of contention for the title and Dutch Cup. However, even with their poor away record, I don’t think they will roll over and get beaten easily by a side who are desperate for points.
2-2
Go Ahead Eagles v FC Groningen
Go Ahead Eagles are very likely to become the latest side who are victorious over Groningen, who, like Cambuur, will be heading to the Dutch second tier next season. Once the Eagles put the pressure on, they could secure what would be a fifth win from six at home.
2-1
Excelsior v Feyenoord
Feyenoord make the short trip to Excelsior in what could be their title-deciding game. Some years back, Dutch football fans may remember Excelsior beat Feyenoord 3-0 as they closed in on the title, leaving a must-win game in De Kuip the week after (which they won). This time, if my predictions are correct, Feyenoord will put that history to bed and taste league success for the first time in six years.
0-3
Fortuna Sittard v Vitesse Arnhem
Stuck in twelfth and thirteenth, but not necessarily clear of relegation danger, the Eredivisie has many games still with something riding on the result. Ultimately, having watched these sides throughout the campaign, mid-table is where they will finish, though Vitesse may have that edge in quality if they’re on their A-game here.
1-2
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 20: 3/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 21: 6/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 4/4 bets
Week 23: 5/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 24: 5/9 results + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 25: 6/8 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 26: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 27: 0/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 28: 8/9 results and 2 correct scores + 2/4 bets
Week 29: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 30 : 4/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets