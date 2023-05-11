Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 12th May
FC Twente v NEC Nijmegen
Twente are looking to finish a very good campaign strongly and cement fifth place, whilst NEC are playing catch up in the hunt for the final European play-off berth.
Twente will dominate this game for long periods, and NEC’s best opportunities will be from set pieces and on the counter attack. The hosts still have an incredible home record and best defensive record in the league, so I know who I’m backing.
3-1
Saturday, 13th May
FC Volendam v Sparta Rotterdam
Volendam still need a few more points to stay up, and they’ll be up for this one in their own stadium.
Despite having no shots on target against PSV last weekend, I thought Sparta could easily have gotten a point from what was ultimately a 0-1 defeat, because of the good chances that they created. No doubt they will cause trouble here, too, which makes me think this could be a good watch.
2-2
Heerenveen v Excelsior
Excelsior have a terrible away record this season: only one win, two draws, and twelve defeats. Heerenveen have goals in them and something to play for, so I can’t see this changing.
2-0
Utrecht v RKC Waalwijk
Seventh versus eighth. Whilst Utrecht are certain of their European play-off place, RKC need to ward off competition from the clutch of sides below them. Knowing Joseph Oosting’s men, they won’t feel pressure by this situation, and they will go out and play their football as they have done all season. They will set up defensively yet Utrecht have been amongst the goals recently. This one is difficult to call so this is one for bettors to avoid.
1-1
Sunday, 14th May
Vitesse Arnhem v Cambuur
After losing last weekend to Fortuna, where they didn’t play that badly, Vitesse are still waiting for that last three points that see them over the line in terms of Eredivisie survival.
Now that Cambuur are down, that makes them even easier pickings for Phillip Cocu’s men.
2-0
FC Groningen v Ajax
Like Cambuur, Groningen are confirmed as relegated too. In their draw at Go Ahead last time out, they conceded a lot of chances, and they were lucky not to lose. The club’s management have admitted some big mistakes in the handling of the club over the past 12 months.
Ajax are still trying to finish as high as possible in the Eredivisie. Because of the nature of this game, and the inevitable disappointment of the Ajax players, I can see this being a sleepy win for the visitors.
0-2
Feyenoord v Go Ahead Eagles
This could be the game that seals Feyenoord’s league title. A win here in De Kuip and Arne Slot will have done it. Whilst the Rotterdammers will need to be cautious of the threats provided by the Eagles, I think that only sharpens the concentration of the side which has undoubtedly been the best in the Netherlands this year.
3-0
PSV v Fortuna Sittard
PSV have appeared as the second strongest team in the Eredivisie this season. They are more consistent than the exuberant AZ, and they have been marginally better coached than a disappointing Ajax. Second place is surely theirs now. Beating a mid-table Fortuna in their own stadium where they are very strong will be expected then.
3-0
AZ Alkmaar v FC Emmen
After an energy sapping game in London on Thursday, AZ face relegation-threatened Emmen. The visitors will sit back here to frustrate and tire out their hosts who may have their attentions set on next Thursday’s second leg against West Ham. Given the difference in quality, I do think there will be a home win still.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 20: 3/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 21: 6/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 4/4 bets
Week 23: 5/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 24: 5/9 results + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 25: 6/8 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 26: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 27: 0/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 28: 8/9 results and 2 correct scores + 2/4 bets
Week 29: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 30 : 4/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 31: 3/9 results + 2/4 bets