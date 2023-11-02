Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 4th November
Heracles v PSV
Heracles players and fans will be excited to welcome PSV to Almelo. I am predicting this to be where PSV drop points for the first time this season. I could be wrong(!) but I think Peter Bosz’s men are due an off day in attack and they continue to be suspect in defence. Heracles need to put pressure on the error-prone Ramalho and bravely get the ball forward.
1-1
RKC Waalwijk v Feyenoord
I continue to not be all that impressed by RKC. They may mount a challenge on Feyenoord, but this will be a comfortable evening.
0-3
Excelsior v AZ
Excelsior losing to PEC Zwolle and Volendam a combined 7 goals to 3 was unexpected. I think they will play better in this one. However, AZ will be keen to be better following their heavy defeat to Aston Villa and what may turn out to be their first loss of the season against NEC (when the final few minutes are played out).
0-2
Go Ahead Eagles v Vitesse Arnhem
Go Ahead have endured back-to-back 0-0 draws, but there is little reason to panic. Having watched their last one, I thought that whilst Almere put them under some pressure, Go Ahead were often not allowed to play their football, and yet they still created some excellent chances to win the game.
Vitesse have been quite miserable to watch. They could surprise here and pinch some points, but more likely is that Go Ahead continue their swashbuckling football and break down a deep-lying formation.
2-0
Sunday, 5th November
FC Utrecht v FC Twente
Can Utrecht continue their mini resurgence with a surprise result over Twente? I think we’ll see another improved display from Ron Jans’s men. Nevertheless, I don’t foresee a home win.
I really enjoyed Twente’s home win over Feyenoord. Joseph Oosting locked himself in a room for a day to scheme on that 2-1 victory. Of course, they were smart defensively, and Manfried Ugalde was brilliant on the counter attack. I think this could be a draw, but deep down I want to predict an away win.
1-1
NEC Nijmegen v FC Volendam
All the best to Bas Dost after his collapse on the pitch at AZ Alkmaar last weekend. NEC were on the brink of a famous win on the road, and I think this still boosts them despite their striker being taken off after his collapse.
Volendam are beginning to turn on their fight for the difficult games that are ahead. They blew Excelsior away last week with their energetic second-half performance, and I thought they could have come away with a point from Ajax had Robert Muhren buried his chance. Without Dost, I think Volendam can take advantage.
1-1
PEC Zwolle v Fortuna Sittard
Strangely, PEC Zwolle have not had a home game so far this season that they have been ‘expected to win’. They have beaten Utrecht already, and faced the likes of AZ and Feyenoord at home, but fans will turn up in Zwolle hoping for three points.
I’m not sure whether Zwolle’s conservative style will suit them here. Fortuna have some players that can create some magic, and we’ve not seen enough from them lately.
0-1
Sparta Rotterdam v Almere City
Sparta manager Jeroen Rijsdijk found it a compliment that his side were expected to beat RKC last weekend. They are indeed one of the league’s ‘best of the rest’. Almere have been on the up recently with a handful of good results that the average Eredivisie fan did not see coming. They looked terribly out of their depth in their first games in the league, but that has changed. I think Sparta will be a bridge too far for them.
2-0
Ajax v Heerenveen
Ajax are on a mission to climb the Eredivisie table now. At home, they have a clutch of winnable matches to come. Former player Joel Veltman commented his sadness at the state of his old club, and said that the only way for Ajax to get better is to just win games. No matter how it comes, they will love to have three points again on Sunday to follow up a win over Volendam. Good times will return in Amsterdam. It will be a sometimes painful season ahead though.
2-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores