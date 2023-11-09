very week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 10th November
Fortuna Sittard v Heracles
Despite a win in the Dutch Cup over an amateur side, Fortuna have now only picked up one point from their last six. Heracles are now low on confidence having been knocked out of the cup by a non-professional team and an embarrassing 0-6 reverse to PSV. Because of home advantage, I think Fortuna will be able to grind out a Danny Buijs classic.
1-0
Saturday, 11th November
RKC Waalwijk v Go Ahead Eagles
I wonder how RKC will handle the challenge of Go Ahead Eagles, who are again showing us why they might hold onto fifth place in the Eredivisie for a little while to come.
Go Ahead don’t always fire the goals in away from home, but they are difficult to beat, having only lost in away duels to AZ, Feyenoord and PSV this season. Go Ahead double chance, for me.
1-1
FC Twente v NEC Nijmegen
Twente will be heavily fancied to beat NEC who have failed to kick on this season. Admittedly, a red card faltered their efforts to beat Volendam last weekend, and injuries have hampered what is otherwise a fairly strong squad befitting of a top-half Eredivisie finish. I don’t see how they can stop Twente, even if they have an off-day.
2-0
Vitesse Arnhem v Heerenveen
This game has taken on a lot of significance for under pressure manager Phillip Cocu. Slipping to the bottom of the Eredivisie standings has happened to the likes of Utrecht and even Ajax this season so far, so another relatively big team in this division has suffered the warning that you’re not too big to occupy the bottom three positions.
Heerenveen’s 4-1 defeat at Ajax last Sunday was perhaps not a fitting scoreline for the performance. It could have been 2-2 late into the game had Osmane Sahraoui found his shooting boots. If Heerenveen match Vitesse’s deeply defensive style, I reckon they can gain at least a point in Arnhem, where Vitesse are still waiting for their first home win of the season.
0-0
Sunday, 12th November
PSV v PEC Zwolle
I know PEC Zwolle are eighth and play in a pragmatic style, but are they really the team that is going to prevent PSV from achieving 12 wins from 12? I do think the run will stop somewhere, with trips to Feyenoord, Twente and AZ coming up.
3-1
Almere City v Ajax
This is a really intriguing match. Almere have risen up the rankings to ninth place following a terrible start to life in the Eredivisie. They have found their way of playing in the league.
Ajax will undoubtedly have lots of the ball, and after beating Volendam and Heerenveen in the league, they look ready to score the goals again under John van ‘t Schip — the confidence has returned.
I will go for an Ajax win, but I do think they will drop points again before Christmas; I know that not everything has been fixed defensively.
1-3
FC Volendam v Sparta Rotterdam
Spata losing at home to Almere will have been a disappointing blow for a team with high ambitions this season. I think this plays perfectly into Volendam’s hands. I am beginning to see some quality showing through to match the spirit and fight in this team: left-back George Cox was an excellent free pick-up, and I like some of their young players in midfield who bring energy, then there’s good old Robert Muhren who is scoring the goals.
0-1
Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar
Surely an exciting game in De Kuip! With AZ’s recent form, you would be mad not to back Feyenoord at home. The odds will be good, so there’s my tip. Feyenoord will have AZ sat very deep and I don’t think this AZ team is set up anymore to soak up lots of pressure; their defence just doesn’t thrive in sitting deep. They also don’t have the blistering pace and guile out wide to lead counter attacks.
3-0
FC Utrecht v Excelsior
This game is a tougher one for Utrecht than more recent seasons would have you suggest. However, I am backing Ron Jans to find a way to three points with Utrecht now seemingly on the mend. A double chance for Utrecht would be wiser.
1-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: ?/9 results