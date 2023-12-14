Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 15th December
NEC Nijmegen v Fortuna Sittard
NEC have propelled up the table with their recent wins, their new position reflecting better where they should be. They created lots of opportunities at PEC last time out. Their players are back from injury and they can finally play their best eleven.
2-1
Saturday, 16th December
FC Utrecht v RKC Waalwijk
This season, we have already seen Utrecht defeat RKC at home in the cup. Eight games unbeaten in all competitions makes Utrecht a strong team again underneath the top five teams, and one would expect with their squad depth that they push onto the European play-offs in the coming months under Ron Jans.
2-0
Excelsior v Go Ahead Eagles
Excelsior’s barren run of points rolls on, and now they take on Go Ahead, who had been impressing the neutral until some disappointment of late. I think that this is one for bettors to avoid, but I fancy an away victory.
1-2
Heerenveen v FC Volendam
Before tricky trips to PSV and Ajax, Heerenveen had been wowing fans with some comprehensive home wins. Therefore you would expect a similar display as they take on Volendam, who are rooted into the bottom two.
2-1
Sunday, 17th December
Almere City v Vitesse Arnhem
Two of the Eredivisie’s relegation-threatened teams. This could be where Vitesse pick up a huge three points; despite their terrible first half of the season, I think they have more quality, especially on the counter attack.
1-2
Heracles Almelo v Feyenoord
Heracles away has traditionally been a tough place for top teams to visit. Feyenoord have been off the boil lately, but they will have enough for the three points here so they can rest and rebuild in the New Year.
1-2
Sparta Rotterdam v FC Twente
This one pits seventh against fourth. Both sides have European ambitions this season. Sparta are struggling with consistency, whilst Twente responded to a terrible start last weekend by coming from behind to beat Excelsior 4-2.
Twente have more quality, and they are starting to play better than last season when away from home. They have plenty of goals on the counter attack, and I hope we see in-form Younes Taha start this game.
1-2
Ajax v PEC Zwolle
Ajax have enjoyed playing at home to some of the league’s lesser lights since John van ‘t Schip took over. Another attacking display here will secure another three points.
2-0
AZ Alkmaar v PSV
A top-of-the-table clash to finish this half of the Eredivisie season before the Winter break. PSV are still proudly holding a 100% record in the league this season, which is quite frankly incredible. Peter Bosz has got his results by playing attacking football, and whilst I thought they would lose away at Twente and Feyenoord in recent weeks to end their impeccable run, I think the attacking style will be too much for AZ.
The goals of Vangelis Pavlidis have been so important in keeping AZ in the top-four pack, but having watched them come up against Aston Villa this season in Alkmaar, and their performance away at Feyenoord where they created very little, I can see that Alkmaar are finding it difficult to bridge the gap in quality in these tougher games. Money is on an away win, for me.
0-3
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results