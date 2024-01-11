Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 12th January
RKC Waalwijk v Heracles Almelo
Two teams that are fighting against the drop meet to restart the Eredivisie season after the Winter break. RKC are on a run of only one win in nine, but they have been competitive in each of those, whilst Heracles have only won once in ten, but there have been some thrashings in there. The visitors have been guilty of leaving too much space in behind, and the sacking of John Lammers is yet to have the desired effect.
1-0
Saturday, 13th January
Fortuna Sittard v Sparta Rotterdam
Before the break, Fortuna bounced around mid-table, and Sparta had some ups and downs as they struggled for the same consistency that made them a European contender last season. This will be a competitive game where I think the visiting side will create the better chances, but a draw is a likely outcome.
1-1
FC Twente v AZ Alkmaar
Third versus fourth, yet the vibes around both clubs are totally different. Twente are historically the bigger club out of these two clubs both chasing the lucrative third spot which brings Champions League qualification for next season. Twente also seem to have higher aspirations than AZ fans and their club board, who seem satisfied by the mediocre football served up by Pascal Jansen this season. Whilst these two clubs sit next to each other in the table, they appear to be heading in opposite directions.
Twente are a strong team at home and their threat out wide is perfect to challenge AZ, who are struggling in games this season when they are pegged back for long periods of pressure (as opposed to last season when it seemed to suit them better playing on the counter attack). Having watched both teams on numerous occasions this season, I am predicting a classic Twente performance in Enschede.
3-1
PEC Zwolle v Heerenveen
Two mid-table teams meet in Zwolle. Home advantage may play a big role here. PEC have been a refreshing watch this season, looking quite strong since coming back up from the second division. Heerenveen have been much less confident on the road, and they have been lacking a finishing touch up top in these games. I would be confident backing a home win bet here.
2-0
PSV v Excelsior
After making a record-breaking start of 16 wins from 16 before Christmas, PSV have a marvellous chance to make it 17 and go half a season exactly with a 100% record. Excelsior are the league’s draw specialists but the way Peter Bosz plays means they will find it very hard to get out of their own half.
3-0
Sunday, 14th January
FC Volendam v Almere City
The relegation six-pointers will be a common feature in this second half of the campaign. Almere have had the more enjoyable campaign so far, but they are far from safe. Volendam will have been buoyed by a win at Heerenveen in their final league game before the Winter break, and their fans will no doubt create a sparkling atmosphere for this crucial match. We have seen Volendam turn around a season before by winning lots of home games to escape relegation. I have to say I think they will find it tougher this time around, but I reckon they’ll get off to a good start.
2-0
Vitesse Arnhem v FC Utrecht
Vitesse have so many problems at the moment. I’m not sure that Edward Sturing was the best appointment to replace Phillip Cocu as head coach, they need new forward acquisitions this month in January, and they cannot seem to defend any more. With so many things to fix, Utrecht may take advantage and send Vitesse spiralling one more step towards the drop. Utrecht are hardly full of goals though, so it will be a narrow win at that.
0-1
Go Ahead Eagles v Ajax
Sixth plays fifth in another exciting-looking game to re-open the Eredivisie campaign. Go Ahead play neat and tidy football at home — a very good team unit — and before their mini wobble in December, they had been one of the teams to beat in their own stadium.
In late Autumn, Ajax put together an impressive string of results (mostly at home) to the league’s bottom half teams. Now some more difficult away games are coming, and there are lots of doubts about how good this team is when they have to defend. Ajax still seem to be wide open, particularly at full-back, but they have at least found a way to goal through Brian Brobbey and Chuba Akpom in attack. Therefore, we should get an entertaining game. I will go for a draw, but anything could be possible, and a both teams to score is a must!
2-2
Feyenoord v NEC Nijmegen
With a weekend of fixtures that are difficult to call, you would expect this one to go a predictable route. Feyenoord will have used the break to refresh players following a busy schedule, and now they take on a mid-table NEC side, who do have a few stand-out players (Calvin Verdonk in defence this season has been immense, and Magnus Mattson has provided plenty of output in attack), but ultimately are they good enough to win in De Kuip?
3-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results