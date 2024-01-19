Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 19th January
Excelsior v Heerenveen
Remarkably, Excelsior have not won in the Eredivisie since the beginning of October. They are long overdue a win, but at no point would you heavily criticise them for this long winless streak as they have been in all the games they have lost or drawn, including giving Twente and Feyenoord a run for their money.
Heerenveen have come back from the Winter break looking more energised and motivated. They have decent quality but they are still lacking a reliable goal-scorer.
1-1
Saturday, 20th January
NEC Nijmegen v FC Twente
I think Twente may come unstuck in Nijmegen. NEC defend well and we have seen in the past that the Tukkers can get frustrated by low blocks away from home. A double chance on the home team might be a good idea.
1-1
Heracles Almelo v FC Volendam
New Heracles manager Erwin van de Looi had the desired effect as his team grabbed a 1-2 victory in Waalwijk last weekend. Another win over strugglers Volendam would give them another boost away from the relegation zone.
Heracles have switched to a 5-3-2 and I think it may limit them offensively when at home to a side they should be beating. Volendam also employ a 5-3-2 and they will have something to prove having lost at home to Almere last weekend.
0-1
AZ Alkmaar v PEC Zwolle
Another frustrating performance for AZ to kick off 2024. More criticism has been aimed at manager Pascal Jansen for their 2-1 loss at Twente. The score-line suggests it was a close game, and to be fair, had Ruben van Bommel finished his one-on-one late in the game, it could have been a draw, but AZ couldn’t create any other meaningful opportunities in the game other than that chance and the goal early in the match. When you are losing, you expect your team to be probing and testing the opponents back line. Instead, Twente looked more like scoring a third.
Despite only being promoted last season, I think quite highly of PEC Zwolle. They have a good manager and they can set up in these games to annoy their opposition. Add to that their good record of second-half goals this season coming from the likes of Lennart Thy, and you have a match on your hands.
2-1
Almere City v Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna spurned several goal-scoring moments last weekend. Despite their statistical advantage over Sparta, they couldn’t convert. Almere can give you a rough ride at home.
2-1
Sunday, 21st January
FC Utrecht v PSV
PSV can make yet more history with an eighteenth win in a row. We have seen that playing Utrecht away this season is not as difficult as it has been in the past, and this PSV are not prone to banana skins like they were before Peter Bosz’s arrival at the club.
1-2
Sparta Rotterdam v Go Ahead Eagles
Sparta picking up Shunsuke Mito from Japanese football looks a masterstroke already having scored on his debut and hearing reports like he is the ‘best player in Japan’.
This is a clash of two sides looking for European football next season, so a nice barometer. Go Ahead lost to another of the clutch of teams below the top four, Ajax, last Sunday. The Eagles took part in an entertaining game, but it was telling for me that they might not be the force they were in the opening months of the campaign.
Sparta may not be as strong as home as they are away, but I fancy them to win.
2-0
Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord
Vitesse have been a team I avoid watching this season. On the few occasions when I have tuned in, I was bored! Let’s expect Feyenoord to win then.
0-3
Ajax v RKC Waalwijk
It is true that whilst Ajax have recovered their season a little under John van ‘t Schip, they are still going to slip up. We saw that in their cup embarrassment against Hercules. A big win at Go Ahead just pushes them into the equation for a top four finish now. With AZ looking poor of late, there is an opportunity to climb higher.
3-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results