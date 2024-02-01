Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 2nd February
Almere City v Excelsior
A tricky one to call with both sides fluctuating in mid-table. Excelsior tend to draw games and I would consider it unlikely for them to win away. With Troy Parrott and the dribbling wizard Couhaib Driouech on form for the visitors, I would at least back a goal for the away side, so both teams to score could be a worthy bet.
2-2
Saturday, 3rd February
FC Twente v RKC Waalwijk
Twente had the best chances at Feyenoord last weekend in the 0-0. That was despite Feyenoord having 26 shots compared to Twente’s two. Michel Vlap should have never been offside from the two-on-one situation. Jospeh Oosting has shown his tactical genius again though by keeping a strong rear-guard action to keep out Arne Slot’s men again.
Without Manfred Ugalde in attack, Twente have worked hard to secure the services of striker Myron Boadu this week. At home, the Tukkers are always strong, and they play RKC who sit in the bottom three.
2-0
Fortuna Sittard v Heerenveen
Out of these two mid-table outfits, I would suggest Fortuna Sittard fans are the happier out of the two sets of supporters going into this one. Former Netherlands international Andries Noppert making his third mistake in as many games leading to an opposition goal was painful to see.
Fortuna have scored the fewest number of goals so far in this season’s Eredivisie, and I hardly see that changing under the former Groningen boss Danny Buijs. However, the positive vibes in Sittard look set to continue before a Dutch Cup quarter final in mid-week against Buijs’s former employers.
2-1
Ajax v PSV
Ajax have rocketed up the league in recent months and now find themselves in the equation for third place, which gives Champions League play-offs for next season. Despite a very youthful look to the side, and a very open back four, Ajax have some firing young players in attack: Kristian Hlynsson is now an undisputed regular in the ten position, and Brian Brobbey is finally showing his potential in attack, scoring eight in his last five.
This really is a chance for Ajax to strike revenge for a 5-2 defeat earlier in the season that sent them bottom of the league. PSV have still not lost this season in the Eredivisie, so I look forward to an extremely good game.
PSV will have plenty of opportunities behind Ajax’s back-line, but I think that Ajax will have a real good go here and force their opponents to drop points.
3-3
NEC Nijmegen v Heracles Almelo
NEC have been extending their excellent form that has seen them propel into the European playoff positions, despite their tough run of games. Now they will be expected to beat Erwin van de Looi’s Heracles, who will sit in a compact 5-4-1. I think Rogier Meijer’s men have the quality and tactical edge here.
2-0
Sunday, 4th February
Vitesse Arnhem v Go Ahead Eagles
Vitesse keep sinking to new lows. Go Ahead don’t have too many goals in them away from Deventer, so I see this one being low on goals and chances.
0-1
FC Utrecht v FC Volendam
Utrecht have been one of the brighter teams out of the big mid-table pack, but because of their lack of goals, they have been unable to turn draws into wins. Volendam will try and defend in a 5-3-2, as Dutch Eredivisie teams try to do now down that end of the league, but along with Vitesse, Volendam look really short on quality to stay in this league.
2-0
AZ Alkmaar v Feyenoord
Another cracking game takes place this weekend. Unfortunately, AZ don’t look anything like the side that started the season so well. Since Pascal Jansen was removed as head coach, I don’t think Maarten Martens has changed very much, and the players still seem low on confidence and mental fortitude. They were lucky to get a point last weekend at Heerenveen, and I didn’t really notice much of a difference whether they had 11 or 10 men on the pitch.
Feyenoord have been stodgy too. Slot needs to go more attacking in Alkmaar than he did against both PSV and Twente. The Bart Nieuwkoop right-wing experiment worked terribly against Twente and it all seemed very negative — the quality of chance created was very poor. I think there will be more room at AZ and if they go positive, they will get three points.
1-3
Sparta Rotterdam v PEC Zwolle
Sparta have been in the European playoffs for a long time so far this season, and whilst I think they will still finish in them, they have not picked up enough points recently, and a loss to Zwolle by a couple of goals will see them drop out of them. I don’t see much changing in Rotterdam though as some of the low quality players won’t be moved on until the summer. PEC will be buoyed by their results of late so go into this one the more confident of the two teams.
1-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: ?/9 results