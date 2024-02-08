Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 9th February
RKC Waalwijk v NEC Nijmegen
With one win in thirteen, it’s easy to see why RKC are now four points from safety. They will be hoping for some magic from Mats Seuntjens and the returning-from-suspension Michiel Kramer, and they will be hoping for a fatigued NEC.
The visitors have had a busy week. Defeating Heracles comprehensively 3-1 on Saturday before a Dutch Cup quarter-final on Tuesday (a 3-0 win over second-tier ADO), and now a Friday Eredivisie game on the road. I think this will affect the players physically and mentally. NEC have scored in the previous sixteen games in a row, but good things do come to an end.
1-0
Saturday, 10th February
Excelsior v FC Twente
Watching Excelsior’s defeat to Almere last Friday, you can see they have some quality in some areas of the pitch, but they lack a midfielder who can really grab the game by the scruff of the neck when they are winning to shut out the opponents, and a midfielder who can drive through the lines to play through the transitions.
Twente are chuffed to have Myron Boadu on loan, who scored on his debut last weekend. I think he will be a key to unlock defences when the Tukkers are struggling away from home.
1-2
Almere City v AZ Alkmaar
Almere have gained three wins from the last five. Manager Alex Pastoor is gaining plaudits for what he describes as an “English” style of play, but he also batted back criticism from Excelsior head coach Marinus Dijkhuizen when he said Pastoor’s side were playing really well for a Dutch second division side. Pastoor defended the fact his team are an Eredivisie team, and he is right, they are getting the best out of their players, but they are causing opponents problems at this level. AZ have the extra quality, yet if they are rattled by Almere’s style, the hosts will get their reward again.
1-1
Heracles v Vitesse Arnhem
Two sides that are struggling massively, though Jizz Hornkamp’s goals for Heracles suggest to me that they may have the edge here. Not a game I would suggest watching given Heracles’ cautious approach and Vitesse’s lack of quality.
1-0
Sunday, 11th February
Go Ahead Eagles v PEC Zwolle
A top-half tussle in Deventer. It is clear that the Eagles will have most of the play, but PEC have been efficient when they get an opportunity in these types of games, which makes me less confident to back a home win.
2-1
Heerenveen v Ajax
Despite Heerenveen’s 3-3 draw with Fortuna last weekend, I actually thought they carried much the greater threat. At home to Ajax, I think they will ask questions of a suspect back line: midfielder Luuk Brouwers has scored three in his last two and winger Osame Sahraoui will be one to watch for the home team.
Ajax drew 1-1 with PSV last time out. They saw out a point and both sets of players suffered from cramp after such an intense game. Jordan Henderson added some impetus and lots of leadership into the midfield area, and he will have a positive impact again on away trips like this, adding to the great work from Brian Brobbey and co in attack.
1-3
FC Utrecht v Fortuna Sittard
It was a tale of two brothers last week as the Booth siblings exchanged goals, but Taylor Booth’s hat-trick brought a welcome three points to Ron Jans’s men. I think they will get another maximum haul here to continue some good form.
2-0
FC Volendam v PSV
I don’t see how Volendam can keep PSV out here. We know Peter Bosz’s men will have too much quality, but I don’t see there being much of a response from the home side.
1-4
Feyenoord v Sparta Rotterdam
Feyenoord have been much stronger defensively of late, but it has been at the expense of attacking excitement. Sparta aren’t what they were last season, so I expect a comforting afternoon in De Kuip.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 20: ?/9 results