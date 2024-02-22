Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 23rd February
FC Utrecht v Heracles Almelo
Utrecht have gone a club record 14 games unbeaten. Ron Jans has overseen a shift from bottom of the table to the top half. Could supporters now start dreaming of European football?
Heracles will sit deep in their 5-4-1 and Jizz Hornkamp will be the main threat against a slow Utrecht backline. Seeing as the home side have the bit between their teeth at the moment, it is hard to go against a home win.
2-0
Saturday, 24th February
RKC Waalwijk v Fortuna Sittard
It was astounding how long RKC kept out Feyenoord despite having ten men for a whole half; in the end, a 1-0 defeat was deserved but didn’t show the amount of fight the Waalwijk outfit put into the match. Another herculean effort is needed to get some points against mid-table Fortuna. With the Sittard side being so inconsistent, it really is hard to gauge which way this one will go.
1-0
PEC Zwolle v PSV
After PEC Zwolle’s good recent form, I was disappointed by their display in a 0-1 defeat to Almere. It was a lacklustre performance where they didn’t get Lennart Thy into enough dangerous positions. This time, PEC need to get the crosses into him or stick him on error-prone André Ramalho when on the counter.
PSV will have faced Dortmund on Tuesday, but that matters little when they have been so prolific in the Eredivisie this season. Expect another win.
1-3
NEC Nijmegen v Sparta Rotterdam
NEC had the lion’s share of the chances in their 2-2 draw at Ajax. They are a good team to watch at the moment. Tjaronn Chery is dangerous playing in the 10 position, Sontje Hansen is slowly progressing into a tricky, pacey winger at this level, and striker Koki Ogawa is getting amongst the goals.
Sparta striker Tobias Lauritsen got a bit emotional when he put his side ahead against Excelsior in the derby last weekend. A home win was so important to the Rotterdam club after some struggles this season. This is a difficult away trip for them, despite having such a good record away from De Kasteel, which makes this match a difficult one to call, between two sides in amongst the European playoff positions.
2-1
Sunday, 25th February
Excelsior v Vitesse Arnhem
Excelsior are now way over due a win. They have had some good individual performances, but like I said previously, they lack a bit of presence in midfield to take control of games.
I have correctly predicted a number of Vitesse’s miserable results recently, including their 1-1 draw with Volendam last weekend. However, the Arnhem side created a truckload of chances and should have won! I wonder whether this is a mini turning point, that may amount to nothing come May, but may give fans hope that they may yet survive in this league, especially since a win would drag Excelsior ever closer into the relegation mix.
1-2
FC Twente v Go Ahead Eagles
Twente will be frustrated they didn’t score against Utrecht last Sunday when they lost surprisingly 0-1 at home. They weren’t great, but they had enough chances to win. Having only been beaten by PSV before that on home turf, we are expecting a response here. It is time to start Myron Boadu!
Go Ahead impressed with a defensive performance away at Heerenveen last time out. They were missing a few attacking players but it mattered little as they were efficient with what they did have. As we know, this is a difficult test for them, and I think Twente will move them around a lot more than Heerenveen did.
2-0
Almere City v Feyenoord
Alex Pastoor has been working wonders with newly promoted Almere as they sit comfortably in mid-table. They will push Feyenoord here more than some other teams have recently, and I think there could be a surprise result.
1-1
AZ Alkmaar v Ajax
AZ’s long wait for a league win is over, but they have still only picked up 17 points from 14 games, which is more like the form of a mid-table side than one that is chasing Champions League football. It was a last-minute winner at Fortuna Sittard last Saturday that may just be a crucial confidence boost to AZ ahead of this big game against Ajax.
Fourth versus fifth — two sides chasing a higher ranking that will bring a better position when it comes to European football next season. Despite playing poorly recently, AZ did give Feyenoord a good game lately at home, so the challenge of Ajax visiting may raise levels.
Ajax have been so incredibly open in defence. Jordan Henderson looks a little frustrated at some of the decision making at the back. This could be a frantic game riddled with mistakes! Both teams to score, at least!
2-2
FC Volendam v Heerenveen
Volendam, like Vitesse, do look dead and buried at the foot of the Eredivisie table. It is unlikely that either of them will survive. The Nieuw Oranje look so far apart from other teams in this league unfortunately. There are enough home games to still get the points, but the only way of getting three here are if Heerenveen throw in another very mediocre performance…oh wait, they do that a lot!
In all seriousness, the Frisians will produce some quality on Sunday evening, and it may deny the home side the points.
1-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score