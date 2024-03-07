Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.

  • by Michael Statham
Friday, 8th March

Go Ahead Eagles v PSV

Go Ahead Eagles continue to claim points and sit above their station in the Eredivisie table — fair play to them! They have been missing a few of their regulars recently; it seems like when one comes back, another gets injured.

What an excellent game it was between PSV and Feyenoord last weekend. Two teams that are by far the best in this league. There really aren’t many tough tests left for the Eindhoven club on their way to the Eredivisie title, and I think they will have too much for the Eagles.

1-3

Saturday, 9th March

FC Twente v Sparta Rotterdam

Twente laboured to three points away at Vitesse last weekend. Third place is very much on with AZ seven points behind, and Ajax even further back with only ten games to go.

Sparta were a little sloppy but still got a decent result last Saturday with a 1-1 draw against AZ. I know Sparta are good on the road, but Twente are dominant at home. It’s about time we saw Myron Boadu start a game, too.

2-0

Almere City v FC Utrecht

Who would have thought we would have been calling this a mid-table clash at the beginning of the season? Utrecht’s long unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Ajax — a quite flat end too unfortunately. This is difficult to call, so I will sit on the fence.

1-1

RKC Waalwijk v Vitesse Arnhem

The bottom five teams are all struggling for points. We’ve seen so many times before when right at the end one or two teams put some wins together to survive. We are waiting for this to happen with RKC and Vitesse, who sit sixteenth and seventeenth respectively.

RKC could do with putting Michiel Kramer back in the side; he is disgruntled after having to sit on the bench for the last few matches despite being the club’s top goal-scorer.

With Vitesse only two points behind their opponents, a defeat would be a big set-back, but a win would be a huge surprise given how poor they have looked for most of the season. So the most obvious result here is a draw, but I do expect drama along the way!

1-1

Sunday, 10th March

AZ Alkmaar v Excelsior

AZ have come back into some confidence and decent play again, whilst Excelsior have lost their last five in a row. I would be surprised at anything other than a home win.

2-0

PEC Zwolle v FC Volendam

PEC have lost their last three, while Volendam are winless in 2024. It is far more likely that Zwolle get back to winning ways as it is beginning to look like Volendam’s players are giving up.

2-0

Ajax v Fortuna Sittard

Ajax play again after a Thursday night Conference League 0-0 draw with Aston Villa. Their 5-4-1 may be used again, but I wouldn’t deem it necessary against Fortuna, who like to sit in and use set pieces in any tough away game. That said, you have to look at Fortuna’s 5-2 win last time out and Kaj Sierhuis picking up four goals and two assists over the past two games and wonder whether another disappointing afternoon is in store for Ajax. The hosts should have enough though.

1-0

NEC Nijmegen v Heerenveen

NEC are playing some great football at the moment. Who needs Magnus Mattsson? The cup finalists will be favourites against mid-table Heerenveen.

2-0

Feyenoord v Heracles Almelo

Feyenoord will be pleased to have a week without a mid-week game for a change. For large periods of their 2-2 draw with PSV they looked much more like the Feyenoord of last season, a class team. Hopefully they get their mojo back and score some goals against struggling Heracles.

3-0

How has Michael got on so far?

Week 1: 4/9 results

Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores

Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)

Week 4: 2/9 results

Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 6: 6/9 results

Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score

Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores

Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores

Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 12: 4/9 results

Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 14: 2/9 results

Week 15: 5/9 results

Week 16: 3/9 results

Week 17: 3/9 results

Week 18: 2/8 results

Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores

Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 23: 5/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 24: 3/9 results and 1 correct score




