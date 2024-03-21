Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 30th March
NEC Nijmegen v PSV
In NEC’s quest to finish fifth, PSV are a huge challenge to overcome. The Eindhoven side were far from their best against Twente, but still found a way to three points.
I expect a stronger performance from the hosts this time but they are up against quite the beast at this level in an attacking sense.
1-2
Sparta Rotterdam v Fortuna Sittard
Sparta produced a much better display drawing 2-2 with Ajax, though they still will have left fans somewhat disappointed after squandering a two-goal lead.
Fortuna seem to be getting better and better as the season goes on. Danny Buijs, normally quite a negative manager, has built a side that are now playing some decent football.
A hard one to predict; I am going to go with a draw (or Fortuna to sneak it).
1-1
Go Ahead Eagles v Excelsior
Whilst the Eagles haven’t been in best form lately, this is very much a winnable game. Some teams have turned up in Deventer recently and stopped their attacking threat, but surely not this time.
Excelsior have at least stopped the run of defeats after drawing with relegation rivals RKC last time out. I think they concede too many chances for them to have a realistic chance of a victory here.
2-1
RKC Waalwijk v Heerenveen
With RKC desperate for points and Heerenveen in mid-table, I think this gives Henk Fraser’s men an opportunity to jump out of the bottom three.
Defensive errors have rather spoiled Heerenveen’s season. They could be a good number of points better off now and chasing Europe.
1-0
AZ Alkmaar v Vitesse Arnhem
AZ are now in a far healthier position in fourth place, evading Ajax and now looking up again at trying to dislodge Twente in third. Visitors Vitesse are not a strong enough team defensively to hold off Alkmaar’s attacking threats. Vitesse winger Hajd-Moussa is worth a watch up against AZ left-back Moller Wolfe.
3-1
Sunday, 31st March
PEC Zwolle v Ajax
Ajax were quite poor again before the international break. The last two weeks have been a chance to bring back injured players. PEC Zwolle will have been glad of the mental break to reset after some disappointing results. I fancy Ajax to bounce back here. In Brian Brobbey’s absence, I think Chuba Akpom will shine.
1-3
Feyenoord v FC Utrecht
Feyenoord will be comfortable home winners over Utrecht. Whilst I have been marvelling at Ron Jans’s work, I don’t see them sitting deep in Rotterdam and I don’t think they have the pace to concern the hosts either.
2-0
FC Twente v Heracles Almelo
It’s derby day in Enschede! Champions League-chasing Twente face Heracles in a game they will feel they need to win to stave off AZ in the Eredivisie table and to send their rivals closer to the relegation zone. They absolutely have the quality to win. Robin Pröpper will be tasked with marking the dangerous Jizz Hornkamp.
2-1
Almere City v FC Volendam
Almere City will send Volendam one step closer to relegation here. A chance to show how far the hosts have come and how far the away side have fallen in the last year and a bit. Volendam concede way too many goals; they look so far off it at this level.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 23: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 24: 3/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 25: 6/9 results and 3 correct scores
Week 26: 5/9 results and 1 correct score