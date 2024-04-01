Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
Tuesday, 2nd April
Vitesse Arnhem v Sparta Rotterdam
Vitesse remain only six points from Eredivisie safety thanks to teams continuing to lose above them. Play-off chasing Sparta arrive next in Arnhem. Vitesse winger Hadj-Moussa has attracted some attention from the Eredivisie top clubs over the past week or so, but I think he needs to improve his end product first and be more decisive getting more points for the relegation-threatened side. I think Sparta will take advantage of more sloppiness in defence to deny their hosts once more.
1-1
Excelsior v PSV
Great, it’s just who Excelsior wanted to see in town next: a PSV side that have just lost their first Eredivisie game of the season. No doubt Peter Bosz has put the fuel back into the bellies of his players following a defeat where Bosz thought his players were bordering on ‘arrogant’. With Feyenoord ‘only’ seven points behind, a victory is key to deny their closest challengers any opportunity of a dramatic season finale.
0-4
Fortuna Sittard v NEC Nijmegen
Fortuna had been on a really nice run of results until a 4-0 squashing at Sparta at the weekend. NEC meanwhile are still chasing fifth position following a 3-1 win over PSV — as you will have seen, the first side to beat the champions-elect in the league this season. Over the last ten games, NEC would be third place, accruing 20 points from 10 matches. Home form has played a big part in this leap up the league, and I wonder how Rogier Meijer’s men will find this trip to Sittard. It’s a tough test, but with players returning to the team, I am going for a narrow away win.
0-1
Wednesday, 3rd April
Heracles Almelo v AZ Alkmaar
Heracles are still only a few poor results away from dropping into the relegation zone. I think they will be OK, but playing a resurgent AZ likely means another game without any points. AZ simply have their confidence back; it is not as though lots of players suddenly returned from injury; there were no big moves in the transfer market in January; and I don’t see any tactical masterclass from Maarten Martens since he took charge either.
1-2
FC Utrecht v PEC Zwolle
These two teams have gone in opposite directions since about the first third of the season. Utrecht are chasing the European playoffs whilst PEC have dropped like a stone.
I think Ron Jans’s men will have plenty of chances at home, but they still lack a ruthless striker to put the chances away. Sam Lammers is half-way to the striker they require, but I am going to predict PEC Zwolle to find a point and stop their poor run of results.
0-0
Heerenveen v FC Twente
Heerenveen have plenty of threat to make this a difficult evening for Champions League-chasing Twente. However, with the hosts having little to play for now, I think a slim victory for the away side is much more likely. The sudden departure of Joshua Brenet has been a shock to the Twente dressing room since he was such a big character. There is a camaraderie around this Twente side though and Joseph Oosting is a very good, calm leader amongst this group of players. This is definitely a 1-2 kind of game.
1-2
Thursday, 4th April
FC Volendam v Feyenoord
Volendam did pick up a point on Sunday from Almere, but they continue to be rooted to the foot of the Eredivisie table. This is a predictably comfortable match for Feyenoord.
0-4
RKC Waalwijk v Almere City
Out of the sides facing the drop, RKC definitely have the kindest run-in. Henk Fraser has been able to gee up his side to pick up points here and there by making his teams difficult to beat. So we won’t expect a big win on Thursday night, but an under 3.5 goals kind of game.
1-0
Ajax v Go Ahead Eagles
A fascinating fixture to finish the mid-week round. Having watched Ajax on Sunday, they looked so wide open yet again despite playing a 5-4-1. PEC Zwolle put them under too much pressure for a side at the top end of the league. Admittedly Ajax were missing several first-choice defenders, instead turning to three midfielders to make up their back five rather than choosing their back-up defenders off the bench!
Go Ahead’s season has rather petered out if you ask me. Their results from earlier in the season are propping them up into a fantastic seventh place, and only four points off their Amsterdam opponents. I hope we get an open game that swings both ways. I do however foresee a home win.
3-1
