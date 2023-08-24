Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 26th August
NEC Nijmegen v RKC Waalwijk
I have been really disappointed by NEC’s performances so far. They have conceded too many chances to the opponents to give themselves a chance of claiming a result in their opening two games.
RKC have also lost both of their opening games, and so far they look set to struggle as I suspected. However, I would keep an eye on Denilho Cleonise, whose pace on the counter could be devastating if NEC are as open as they have been.
Koki Ogawa has two goals from two, and I think he will get on the scoresheet again. I fancy both teams to score, too.
1-1
Excelsior v Fortuna Sittard
I picked out two teams who could surprise this season: NEC, who have not been a good pick so far…and Excelsior, who look an interesting team. Marinus Dijkhuizen is now the longest-serving Eredivisie manager (3 years 6 months).
Fortuna battled to a win over Almere last time out. I think Excelsior are more likely to come out of this fixture still unbeaten, so a double chance on the home side would be my bet.
1-1
Sunday, 27th August
PEC Zwolle v FC Utrecht
PEC Zwolle will look to take advantage of Utrecht’s poor start to the campaign. We could see Michael Silberbauer put under pressure even at this early stage if the money spent by the club doesn’t start to bring rewards. PEC will look to home advantage to yield a positive result.
2-1
Feyenoord v Almere City
In this weekend’s reduced schedule, Feyenoord are the only ‘topclub’ playing because of Ajax, PSV, AZ and Twente all competing in the European play-off rounds this week and next. After a dodgy start to the season, Feyenoord probably would have wanted a fixture like this one to get up and running. They will get the goals to put smiles back on fans’ faces.
3-0
Heerenveen v Sparta Rotterdam
An intriguing fixture. Heerenveen have a new striker in Ion Nicolaescu who caught Eredivisie followers’ attentions with his confidence in the media. His goal threat supplied by a decent Heerenveen side could bring a top-half finish this season, though if the Frisians get a few injuries, they could struggle.
Sparta still have the same swagger and quality that we saw last season in their narrow miss on European football. There was lots to like about their draw with Feyenoord last weekend. I think this one is the trickiest to call this weekend as I think it could swing either way.
1-2
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores