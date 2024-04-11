Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 12th April
Excelsior v FC Volendam
The foot of the Eredivisie table has been quite tight for some time, but it seemed a foregone conclusion – because of the bottom three continuously losing – that each team would stay in their position for the final weeks. Of course, football doesn’t always work this way, but Volendam’s win over RKC Waalwijk turns this into a huge fixture. Excelsior, in the relegation playoff place, know that if they lose this fixture then Volendam are level on points.
I can see Volendam being highly motivated to claim the points. We have seen them stay up because of their fighting spirit in the past. However, I think Excelsior have just enough quality themselves to keep this to a draw. On the other hand, I could really see this going either way!
2-2
Saturday, 13th April
PSV v Vitesse Arnhem
PSV dismantled AZ 5-1 after their heads dropped. Vitesse are in a much worse position in terms of their confidence, tactical direction and their futures are all up in the air. Let’s see just how ruthless PSV are; this has the potential to be a bloodbath.
7-0
AZ Alkmaar v RKC Waalwijk
AZ must respond after losing their last two games a total of 10-1. RKC will keep this a tight match throughout and largely frustrate their hosts. I think if AZ win, it’ll only be by one goal, so perhaps a +2 handicap for RKC?
1-1
Almere City v Sparta Rotterdam
Almere’s fighting football has yielded an unbeaten run of six – all of them draws! A seventh wouldn’t be surprising against Sparta who are only four points ahead of them in the last-season standings, and they are without big striker Tobias Lauritsen.
1-1
Sunday, 14th April
Heracles Almelo v Heerenveen
A mid-table affair in Almelo. Heracles are the form team – winning three of their last four and striker Jizz Hornkamp looking like he scores every match he plays at the moment – whilst Heerenveen are winless in five.
2-1
FC Utrecht v Go Ahead Eagles
Utrecht have been very strong since Christmas when Ron Jans could really start to work his magic with the squad following his Autumn appointment. Over the last ten games, Utrecht would sit fourth in the form table, a point behind actual league leaders PSV. Go Ahead are seventh in this form table, and that is where they also currently sit in the full season table. The difference between these two sides is that Utrecht have suddenly found the extra goals to win the three points — over the last ten, they have scored double what Go Ahead have achieved (22 vs 11).
2-1
Fortuna Sittard v Feyenoord
Feyenoord were so keen to keep the pressure on Ajax in De Klassieker. It just shows what difference motivation can make in this sport, going from a 0-0 against lowly Volendam to a fantastic performance thrashing Ajax 6-0. I don’t think they will produce the same levels at mid-table Sittard, but they will win nonetheless.
1-2
Ajax v FC Twente
Well, where do we start with Ajax? I left my thoughts on the latest Football-Oranje podcast on the 6-0 thrashing last weekend, so I won’t go deep into it all here. A club in disarray that must simply pick themselves back up for the visit of third-placed Twente. It is reasonable to expect a Twente victory, but I don’t think it’ll come as easily as Feyenoord’s. The issue for Twente will be continuously trying to keep the pressure on Ajax without leaving themselves open on the counter attack. Brian Brobbey will be back the hosts, which could be massive. Both teams to score.
2-2
NEC Nijmegen v PEC Zwolle
NEC need to stay focussed on the league if they want to seal a historic fifth place, their highest since 2003, though a cup final the weekend after is sure to make players worried about avoiding injuries. The home support will be important and help them past a Zwolle side who have been quite poor lately.
2-0
