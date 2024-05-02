Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 3rd May
Almere City v Heerenveen
Both sides are in need of a response. Almere haven’t won in nine games, and Heerenveen were rinsed 0-8 by PSV in their own stadium in mid-week. With both teams tucked in mid-table, I think this is a tough one to call, but I will back Almere to get an overdue win – they still deserve great credit for staying up this season.
2-1
Fortuna Sittard v Go Ahead Eagles
Fortuna have been pretty solid since the Winter break, which sets them up nicely for next season with an extra player or two added in the summer. Go Ahead are in danger of entering the European playoffs out of form.
2-0
Sunday, 5th May
PSV v Sparta Rotterdam
Our new champions will play some relaxed attacking football to celebrate with the home supporters. Sparta will not be expecting any points here despite rising to eighth last weekend.
3-0
Heracles Almelo v RKC Waalwijk
Heracles are now (realistically) safe from relegation, whilst RKC need points to avoid the dreaded relegation playoffs. With that in mind, I think a double chance on the away side will be a good bet; RKC are hard to beat and have been performing well lately.
0-1
Utrecht v Vitesse Arnhem
Utrecht are still battling with NEC and Ajax for fifth place and the automatic European spot that comes with it. Vitesse treated their fans to only a second home win of the season last weekend as they see out their final Eredivisie campaign for the foreseeable future following their heavy points deduction and subsequent relegation. I think Ron Jans’s men have to lay on the pressure and go for goals.
3-0
FC Volendam v Ajax
After the final whistle in a 1-0 defeat at Sparta, Volendam’s players looked a mixture of frustrated and despondent after effectively sealing their own departure from the Dutch top flight. I think this won’t deter them from putting on a show against Ajax, but the quality has been missing all season. Ajax’s struggles continue, with Steven Bergwijn now suspended, but they will have enough for three points, just!
1-2
AZ Alkmaar v FC Twente
If AZ win and Twente slip up again in the final three games, AZ could still have an outside chance to finish third place. I don’t think that is likely though, despite my prediction for a home win on Sunday. I have been impressed enough by AZ in their 0-3 win at NEC last time out that they can make the most of Twente’s mediocre away record.
2-1
Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle
Sunday closes with a dead rubber match in December Kuip. Arne Slot is seeing out his time in Rotterdam before a move to Liverpool, and there are several players on both sides in their final games before summer transfers. Therefore, I see a quiet, routine home win.
3-0
Monday, 6th May
Excelsior v NEC Nijmegen
The Eredivisie table has only a few positions left to be decided, and this game affects both ends of the table. Excelsior found three crucial, overdue points by beating Volendam before a 2-2 draw at Ajax a week ago to give them a chance of beating the drop. Meanwhile NEC look out of steam following a cup final defeat and fifth place now slipping out of their grasp. I think Excelsior will get another positive result.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 23: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 24: 3/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 25: 6/9 results and 3 correct scores
Week 26: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 27: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 28: 1/9 results
Week 29: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 30: 3/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 31: 3+?/9 results