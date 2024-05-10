Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Sunday, 12th May
Excelsior v Heracles Almelo
Seeing as all of this weekend’s games kick off at the same time, we start these Eredivisie predictions at the bottom of the table, where there is arguably the biggest prize left to contend for for Excelsior and RKC Waalwijk: safety! After Heracles’ 0-5 drubbing to RKC, they will want to respond, but Excelsior know they need to travel to Feyenoord on the final day, so three points here are vital.
2-1
RKC Waalwijk v PEC Zwolle
RKC also have a winnable game as they look to get their noses ahead of Excelsior in the fight to stay up. The Waalwijk outfit also have to go to PSV on the final day, so neither RKC nor Excelsior look likely to get any points on the final day. David Min’s hat-trick highlighted his good recent form in front of goal. RKC are coming good at just the right time.
2-0
Ajax v Almere City
Almere haven’t won in ten, so it would take something extra poor from Ajax to fall to defeat in Amsterdam. We have seen some really up and down performances from John van ‘t Schip’s side, but they do have a few players back in the fold now, including Brian Brobbey, who just make that difference.
3-0
NEC Nijmegen v Feyenoord
NEC look out of gas now we are at the end of the campaign, so I see Feyenoord taking full advantage, not that they have anything to play for, but Arne Slot has assembled a team of winners in his three years in charge.
0-2
FC Twente v FC Volendam
After Twente’s latest disappointment, they find themselves clinging on a little bit to third place. Luckily, relegated Volendam are up next at home. I cannot see anything other than three vital points for the Tukkers.
2-0
Go Ahead Eagles v AZ Alkmaar
Incredibly, AZ are within two points of Champions League-chasing rivals FC Twente after beating them 2-1 last Sunday. Any slip up in Enschede could pave the way for quite the unlikely leapfrog in this end-of-season table. As for this game, I am predicting an away win. AZ look back to near their best at the moment.
1-3
FC Utrecht v Sparta Rotterdam
We have all seen how incredible Utrecht’s run has been under Ron Jans. The chances of reaching fifth are small, and I actually think Sparta will give them a mini setback here, who could end up being Utrecht’s first opponents in the European playoffs.
1-1
Heerenveen v Vitesse Arnhem
This is one of very few games with something still riding on it. Vitesse had plenty of the ball and chances at Utrecht last weekend as they look to finish the season on a high with their supporters. If they can continue that, I think the Frisians will be in trouble of another winless game.
2-2
Fortuna Sittard v PSV
In another ‘dead rubber’ game, mid-table Fortuna take on newly crowned champions PSV. I am sure the home side will give a good account of themselves and stay solid for much of the game, but PSV have been back to some free-scoring of late.
1-3
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 23: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 24: 3/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 25: 6/9 results and 3 correct scores
Week 26: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 27: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 28: 1/9 results
Week 29: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 30: 3/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 31: 4/9 results
Week 32: 5+2/9 results