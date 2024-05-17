Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for the final Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Sunday, 19th May
Vitesse Arnhem v Ajax
Vitesse’s two wins from the last three with some much better performances will make this a tricky game for Ajax on the final day, who are now assured of a fifth place finish. Hopefully Stephen Bergwijn backs up his Netherlands selection for the Euros with another good performance here.
1-2
Almere City v NEC
Both of these sides have enjoyed above expectations seasons. I think NEC will show us their quality once more. Let’s see if they can keep hold of their squad over the summer.
0-2
Sparta Rotterdam v Heerenveen
Sparta are warming up for the European playoffs with some style. I am expecting another solid performance from them here and Heerenveen will be pleased to see the back of a disappointing campaign, with a summer of change ahead. Sometimes Eredivisie las-day games can have crazy scorelines; I’ll go for one here.
5-2
Heracles v Fortuna Sittard
I will eat my hat if Heracles get drawn into the relegation playoffs on the final day. They would have to lose here and Excelsior and RKC would need to beat Feyenoord and PSV away respectively. Fortuna are a handy side but I think van de Looi will get enough from his charges to get at least a point at home.
1-1
PEC Zwolle v FC Twente
Twente simply need a win to stave off AZ on the final day and confirm Champions League qualifying for next season. There is an incredible scenario where if Twente draw 1-1 and AZ win 1-0, the two third-place chasing teams would be level on everything in the final Eredivisie table? Who would finish third? I don’t know either! The Tukkers have been running out of steam, so I actually think they may lose points here.
1-1
FC Volendam v Go Ahead Eagles
Given that Go Ahead have only won one in nine games, I think Volendam will enjoy a final outing in the Eredivisie for the foreseeable future. I think both teams will score though as Volendam have been poor in defence.
2-1
Feyenoord v Excelsior
These last three match previews each have something riding on them. Feyenoord have nothing to play for, like PSV on the final day, but Excelsior need a result (or to hope that RKC are pumelled at PSV) to stay up. I think it’ll be a case of RKC conceding less on the day.
3-0
PSV v RKC Waalwijk
RKC always stay in games, hardly ever losing by more than one. That is a handy statistic when you consider all they have to do to survive on the final day is lose by a smaller margin than Excelsior, and they have a three goal head start in their goal difference (-16 vs -19). Henk Fraser’s men have been more consistent throughout the campaign even if they haven’t been a brilliant watch at times.
2-0
AZ Alkmaar v FC Utrecht
If Twente slip up, AZ can steal third spot. What a turnaround from Maarten Martens’ men to win their last four to respond to heavy back-to-back defeats before that. I have a feeling they will give us the upset of the day. Utrecht have been very good in 2024, but they have also dropped points in their most recent matches. In Vangelis Pavlidis’s final game for AZ (surely?), I think he will come up with the goods one more time.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 23: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 24: 3/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 25: 6/9 results and 3 correct scores
Week 26: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 27: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 28: 1/9 results
Week 29: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 30: 3/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 31: 4/9 results
Week 32: 6/9 results
Week 33: 5/9 results and 1 correct score