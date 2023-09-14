Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 16th September
Feyenoord v Heerenveen
Feyenoord will be much more confident after two high-scoring wins before the international break. Santiago Giménez has been back to some of his imperious form from the end of last season.
Heerenveen have been guilty of losing points this season so far from individual errors. Playing in De Kuip, these will be much more expensive if made again.
3-1
Vitesse Arnhem v RKC Waalwijk
I was surprised how flat Vitesse were two weeks ago in their defeat to AZ. They had enough possession but no cutting edge.
With four defeats from four thus far, this game already feels like a crucial moment for RKC. Their tall front two have looked a threat and maybe not had as many goals as they have deserved, but I don’t see the side from Waalwijk to be as defensively solid as last season when they could more easily get results on the road.
2-1
PSV v NEC Nijmegen
PSV have a luxury problem emerging with all of the attacking options they possess, particularly with Hirving Lozano’s arrival. Defensively they aren’t looking anywhere near as strong, but in games like this where PSV will blow teams away, that won’t be a problem.
4-1
Fortuna Sittard v FC Volendam
I think Fortuna have got more about them in the bits I have seen of both of these sides so far. Volendam had a terrible transfer window in my view.
2-0
Heracles Almelo v FC Utrecht
Heracles’ form so far is taking the same shape as it used to when they were previously in the Eredivisie: much better at home, not so much away. Of course, early days, but both wins so far have come at home, looking good on the counter attack.
The next of their three home games in a row sees them take on Utrecht, who have lost four from four, but welcome Ron Jans as the new manager, who I hold in high regard in the Eredivisie.
1-1
Sunday, 17th September
PEC Zwolle v Go Ahead Eagles
I think PEC Zwolle will choose to sit quite deep again and let Go Ahead Eagles have the possession. The visitors have looked promising so far this season, and the expectations of the players have increased as they earmark more games as ‘winnable’ as they look to take the next step. However, I think the home side get at least a point as they have so far been able to contain teams.
1-1
Excelsior v Almere City
Excelsior will hope to have Nikolas Agrafiotis back after he went down injured two weeks ago. So far, the Dutch-born striker with Greek and Serbian heritage has scored in each of Excelsior’s opening four games.
I still find Almere to be a cut below the rest of the Eredivisie, and they have to start picking up points at places like this if they are to stay up on their Eredivisie bow.
2-0
FC Twente v Ajax
Given how poorly Ajax played before the two-week break, this difficult game at Twente will be a massive test to see where Ajax are this season. I’m not feeling good, as the only Ajax thing about the last performance (0-0 at Fortuna Sittard) was the badge in their shirts.
We know what to expect now from Twente. They are still defensively strong, but lack a bit of edge in the final third. Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Sem Steijn carry their biggest threat through the middle.
2-0
AZ Alkmaar v Sparta Rotterdam
AZ struggled to qualify for Europe last month, but they have a strong record in the league.
It’s also been a smart start from Sparta (eight points from four games) makes them a dangerous opponent in Alkmaar. They are skilled at sitting in on the big teams and hitting on the break — just what AZ hate to play against.
0-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: ?1+Sun/9 results