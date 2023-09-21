Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 22nd September
Go Ahead Eagles v Fortuna Sittard
Two teams that have had a largely positive start to the campaign. Despite not having Rene Hake in the dug-out last weekend, and going down to ten men, the Eagles still found a way of getting a point.
As for the away side, getting the best out of Alen Halilovic should be accredited to manager Danny Buijs. He is that little spark Fortuna need in attack in what is an otherwise solid team.
Home advantage makes a big difference for Go Ahead, so a double chance on them is a must.
1-0
Saturday, 23rd September
FC Volendam v Heracles Almelo
Volendam look short on quality after not really replacing Carel Eiting in midfield, and the absence of Xavier Mbuyamba due to not being ‘match fit’ in the words of the manager — reading into it, Mbuyamba was unhappy at not getting a transfer away from the club over the summer.
A win here could be vital to getting Volendam’s season going. I don’t think they will get it, though.
1-1
NEC Nijmegen v FC Utrecht
I am not convinced by NEC’s performances so far. And with Ron Jans’s revitalised FC Utrecht visiting next in Nijmegen, I am predicting an away win that may add pressure to Rogier Meijer as NEC boss. I had high hopes for NEC at the start of the season because of a decent playing squad, but I don’t think they are being coached well enough to realise that potential.
0-1
Almere City v PSV
I fear for Almere meeting this super attacking PSV. An early goal could mean the goals mount up.
0-5
Heerenveen v Excelsior
Fans are mounting pressure on manager Kees van Wonderen after another error-strewn display. Losing to Feyenoord is acceptable, but not by conceding six goals when you are a stable mid-table side.
I think we will see a response from the home side.
1-0
Sunday, 24th September
Sparta Rotterdam v Vitesse Arnhem
Phillip Cocu was far from satisfied with Vitesse’s last performance. I think they will improve in terms of energy and fight, but quality will tell from the home side.
2-1
Ajax v Feyenoord
This preview has been written before the European games in mid-week.
Ajax have a long way to go to look like the side that can challenge for the top three, let alone the title. This could be another sign of the work Maurice Steijn has on his hands this season.
Feyenoord have been back amongst the goals. Arne Slot has plenty of options from the bench, too, if his attack isn’t going to plan. Santiago Gimenez will be back in the side having missed the Champions League fixture against Celtic.
1-2
PEC Zwolle v AZ Alkmaar
PEC Zwolle look the most complete of the three Eredivisie sides to have been promoted. Their 3-5-2 system makes them modern and able to compete with most teams in the league. I like how they use wide areas and their front two, who possess good quality for that end of the league.
AZ looked good in their win over Sparta after the re-start following the international break. They are settling in a new back four, Jordy Clasie is in form in midfield, and Pascal Jansen has been brave enough to drop Jens Odgaard in attack. Because of AZ’s improvement, I will back them for another win.
1-2
RKC Waalwijk v FC Twente
RKC were much better in their win at Vitesse to earn their first points of the season, much sharper. Henk Fraser switched his defensive partnership in the middle and they kept a clean sheet.
I found Twente fantastic in their 3-1 win over Ajax. They were able to pile on the pressure, create openings in behind the Ajax backline, and sit deep to contain their opponents when they had to.
1-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: /9 results