Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 30th September
Feyenoord v Go Ahead Eagles
What a strange week Feyenoord have had with De Klassieker! They are looking really strong at the moment.
Go Ahead Eagles are a tidy side. I enjoyed watching them beat Fortuna last time out, but I find that René Hake’s men have a frailty in the centre of defence that Santiago Giménez’s physicality will exploit.
3-0
FC Utrecht v Almere City
Ron Jans came in and everyone thought they would be OK again. They won their first game with the manager but lost 3-0 to NEC last weekend.
Almere are in danger of becoming the whipping boys this season. I actually think they’ll go and give this a real good go, but fall just short.
2-1
PSV v FC Volendam
This is another game where PSV will be heavy favourites because they can overwhelm teams like Volendam with their attacking threats. We haven’t yet seen them struggle in a game they are expected to win under Peter Bosz.
4-0
FC Twente v Heerenveen
I was surprised that Twente ultimately lost last weekend to RKC. That said, they were a little toothless again in attack.
Heerenveen need to go back to basics after some really disappointing results. Can they try sitting deep and really frustrating Twente who are so good in Enschede? It’s a real tough test. I can’t see this going well for the visitors and more pressure will be heaped on Kess van Wonderen at full time.
4-1
RKC Waalwijk v Ajax
Henk Fraser will feel like his side have taken two great leaps forward with two wins elevating them out of the early danger at the bottom of the table.
Lots has been said and written about Ajax off the pitch this week. Needless to say, that will affect the players on the pitch, too. There are still some individual players capable of producing magic moments to win games. The defence in particular looks all over the place though. This is difficult to predict, so I will go for a draw knowing full well any result could happen here.
2-2
Sunday, 1st October
NEC Nijmegen v Vitesse Arnhem
I always like this derby. There are some surprising results that often lift the seasons of the team that do well. I feel like NEC come into this with their tails up, ready to show their home supporters that they are ready now after a dodgy start to the campaign. Vitesse are playing pretty awfully, hardly creating any opportunities in their recent games to score goals. It would be a surprise if the Arnhem side win. I expect a home win, but like I said, these derbies can be a little odd.
1-1
Heracles Almelo v PEC Zwolle
An interesting match-up between two newly promoted teams. PEC Zwolle will play defensively again in their 5-3-2, waiting for the right moment to go for a goal. Heracles will be pompous in front of home support, with the pressure on them to force the issue.
2-1
Excelsior Rotterdam v Sparta Rotterdam
Another derby will excite the neutral on Sunday. Excelsior have kept back-to-back clean sheets which will please manager Marinus Dijkhuizen, but they have been scoring plenty of goals too, which you don’t normally associate with little old Excelsior.
Sparta have delightfully surprised me again this season. I didn’t expect them to maintain their ability to win points with a squad that appears quite average on paper. I think they will pinch all three points in a tight game.
0-1
AZ Alkmaar v Fortuna Sittard
This looks like an easy three points for AZ. The hosts look good in the Eredivisie, but a little sketchy on the road in Europe. Beware though, Fortuna have looked good at times under Danny Buijs, and they have already taken a point off Feyenoord and Ajax. They can’t sit as deep as they did against Go Ahead, which could frustrate AZ but there will be no out ball.
1-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results