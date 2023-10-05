Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 6th October
FC Volendam v FC Utrecht
Volendam have a run of winnable home matches coming up, starting with fellow strugglers Utrecht. Last season, home form was integral to their survival, but there can be no doubt there is a reduction in quality from what I have seen so far.
Utrecht’s woes continue despite hiring Ron Jans as manager, who everyone thought would come in and rescue the team. Talk of relegation from some supporters is dramatic at this point. Perhaps some of the players aren’t as good as we thought they were, but they will put some results together at some point to climb the table.
1-1
Saturday, 7th October
Heerenveen v NEC Nijmegen
Kees van Wonderen needs a win to avoid further criticism. I thought his side defended manfully at Twente despite their fifth loss in a row. There was much better concentration from the players.
Despite losing too, NEC had most of the play against their rivals Vitesse. This will be a tight game with Heerenveen focussed purely on the result. I think Pawel Bochniewicz versus Bas Dost will be a key battle. I’m not really sure a draw suits the home side, but I think that is the most likely outcome.
1-1
Almere City v RKC Waalwijk
My thoughts again go out to Etienne Vaessen after a horrific collision last Saturday. It really puts football second. I’m pleased that he is now out of hospital so quickly.
Last weekend saw Almere pick up their first ever Eredivisie win. What an historic moment for them. I’m still doubtful that they can pick up enough points throughout the season to remain in the Dutch top flight, but I’m all here to be proven wrong.
0-1
Go Ahead Eagles v Heracles Almelo
Away defeats to PSV and Feyenoord are hardly anything to be disgraced by. Those are the two most difficult away days out of the way. Back to home comforts, Go Ahead will play for nice football again, and I think they will have enough to beat Heracles.
2-0
Vitesse Arnhem v Excelsior
Phillip Cocu will have been relieved to win the derby away at NEC last Sunday. That ended a run of defeats, and he will be hoping to back that up with a win at home to Excelsior.
12 points from 7 matches has Excelsior sitting in fifth — what a start from the modest Rotterdam club. Can they continue their fantastic start? This could be a fascinating game to watch as I think the winner can really go and kick on, such is the beauty of momentum in football.
2-1
Sunday, 8th October
PEC Zwolle v Feyenoord
PEC Zwolle will sit in their back five, but they have been found lacking in quality when coming forward against higher tier opposition.
10 Eredivisie goals is a brilliant return for Santiago Giménez. I really think he’ll keep up the goals should he stay fit. The difference makers are back in form for Feyenoord.
0-3
Ajax v AZ Alkmaar
It is currently a case of ‘mind the gap’ for Ajax as they peer up the table and see such a vast points difference between themselves and the top four. Their opponents AZ have enjoyed their best start to an Eredivisie season after seven games. They are neat and tidy and relatively untroubled in defence. These tough games where can play on the counter attack suit them. Whilst part of me thinks that Ajax will get their act together for this game (they were somewhat better offensively at RKC Waalwijk last weekend), I remind myself that AZ thrive when playing on the counter where they have the space. Over 2.5 goals would be a nice bet here.
1-3
Fortuna Sittard v FC Twente
Fortuna have won two and drawn one of their three home games thus far. I watched their last two defeats, which were away from home, and thought they were flat and invited a lot of pressure. I don’t see them making that mistake at home to Twente, who don’t have too much pace on the counter attack.
Six wins from seven is a marvellous return for Twente. There have been a few scrappy wins in there, which makes me think there might be some dropped points on the horizon.
1-1
Sparta Rotterdam v PSV
In the Eredivisie so far, PSV have had a lot of comfortable wins, but an away fixture at Sparta after a Champions League tie will be their toughest league game to date. I believe that PSV have the quality to win the game, albeit narrowly, and without a clean sheet when you consider their defence.
1-2
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score