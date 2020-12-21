Round 13 of the Eredivisie was entertaining with plenty of goals as Ajax, PSV, Vitesse and AZ Alkmaar all booked important victories. Below is the Football-Oranje team of the week.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Remko Pasveer (Vitesse)
Vitesse withstood some heavy pressure from Feyenoord in the second half of their 1-0 win over on Sunday. Although Feyenoord’s finishing was terrible, Pasveer did his job well and kept out anything that came his way including a good double save from Linssen and Jorgensen.
Denzel Dumfries (PSV)
Dumfries is in good form for PSV and that continued on Sunday with a dominant performance against RKC Waalwijk. He scored a penalty and was a constant threat down the right-hand side.
Wessel Dammers (Groningen)
The centre-back put Groningen ahead against Sparta Rotterdam and then helped his side secure a 3-2 win with a solid defensive display. Made 10 clearances and won three aerial challenges.
Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse Arnhem)
Bazoer is having a sensational season as a centre-back for Vitesse and he excelled in the win over Feyenoord. In the first-half he controlled the game and played a crucial role in the opening goal.
Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar)
Our player of the week has to be the AZ captain who inspired the 5-3 win over Willem II. A lovely free-kick and a finish from a corner made it 2-2 before he set up Calvin Stengs to make it three. Not only did he play a great game he also allowed Jesper Karlsson to take a confidence boosting penalty instead of completing his hattrick himself. AZ must be getting nervous heading into January.
Fredrik Midtso (AZ Alkmaar)
Often underrated in the AZ midfield, Midtso was excellent on Sunday and capped a good performance with a lovely goal. Does his job perfectly.
Joey Veerman (Heerenveen)
Heerenveen may have lost on Sunday to Heracles but Joey Veerman was the best player on the pitch. He scored a great goal and was behind all of Heerenveen’s good play. He couldn’t do it all on his own. Is he another player on his way to another club in January?
Luka Ilic (FC Twente)
FC Twente secured a 2-1 win over VVV-Venlo on Saturday with Ilic putting himself in the spotlight. He has had to be patient this season but he was excellent and capped his performance with a lovely goal.
Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV)
The 18-year-old is back on form and he netted his second goal in two Eredivisie games with a strike from distance against RKC. Ihattaren worked hard throughout the game and tormented the RKC defenders. It is great to see the 18-year-old excelling again.
Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax)
Huntelaar is coming into some great form since announcing his retirement and he scored another two goals in the comfortable win over ADO Den Haag. Still looks sharp and fit. Will he really hang up his boots this summer?
Jorgen Strand-Larsen (Groningen)
Strand-Larsen netted twice in the 3-2 win at Sparta Rotterdam and put in an excellent shift up front. Was clinical with his chances. Looks to be a very good signing for Groningen.
I was happy to see you include Huntelaar in your picks for team of the week. He was close to scoring even more goals in the games they have featured him in lately. He still has a keen smell for the goal and you can see a deserved respect his teammates give him and his positive attitude even though his role is often much smaller than in years gone by.
Koopmeiners 😍
Underrated cant see him staying at AZ this summer just too good.