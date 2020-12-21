Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Juventus hoping to outdo Barce... According to reports in Italy and Spain, Juventus are interested ...

Eredivisie Round 13 Team of th... Round 13 of the Eredivisie was entertaining with plenty of ...

AZ Alkmaar come from behind to... AZ Alkmaar came back from 2-0 down to comfortably defeat ...

Ajax quickly see off ADO Den H... Ajax will be top of the Eredivisie at Christmas after ...

Heracles down 10-man Heerenvee... Heracles Almelo has put an end to their winless run ...