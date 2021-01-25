AZ Alkmaar dominates our Eredivisie round 18 team of the week after their win over Feyenoord. Check out the full team below.
Sergio Padt (Groningen)
Groningen were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Vitesse Arnhem and that was mainly down to Padt, who made several saves in the game to keep the score down. Only a stunning strike could beat the goalkeeper.
Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse Arnhem)
Once again, Bazoer was the best player on the pitch as Vitesse defeated Groningen 1-0 on Saturday. The defender scored the only goal of the game with a stunning strike from outside the box.
Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)
The Argentinian was solid defensively against Fortuna Sittard but he was behind the winning goal for Ajax. He played a perfect ball for Sebastian Haller to slide in Ajax’s second.
Milan van Ewijk (ADO Den Haag)
ADO Den Haag were held to a 0-0 draw against relegation rivals Emmen on Saturday evening. Right-back van Ewijk impressed with nine completed tackles, two interceptions, and four clearances during the game.
Tommy St. Jago (Utrecht)
Utrecht got a confidence boosting 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend. At the back, St. Jago was excellent with four clearances, two interceptions, two blocked shots and a pass completion rate of over 90%.
Fredrik Midtjso (AZ Alkmaar)
The Norwegian midfielder was crucial again for his side in the 3-2 win over Feyenoord and played a sublime ball to Boadu for AZ’s second goal. He also completed six tackles in the midfield as AZ took control.
Ayman Azhil (RKC Waalwijk)
RKC caused PSV plenty of problems on Saturday and Azhil was the standout for his side in the midfield. The 19-year-old came close to scoring but saw his strike come back off the post.
Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar)
When Stengs is on form he is hard to stop and Feyenoord had big issues with the AZ playmaker on Sunday. Stengs got one assist and won a penalty late on.
Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar)
Has not scored as many goals as he should have this season but Boadu was back to his clinical best on Sunday as AZ defeated Feyenoord. He took two shots and scored two goals. He was also excellent at linking up play throughout the game.
Eran Zahavi (PSV)
PSV were having some trouble with RKC Waalwijk but Zahavi eased the pressure on his side by netting an excellent free-kick and then setting up the second goal. The striker has been crucial for the club this month
Reza Ghoochannejhad (PEC Zwolle)
Came off the bench to net a hat-trick as PEC Zwolle defeated 10-man Willem II on Friday evening. The striker has struggled for form this season but he was clinical this weekend.