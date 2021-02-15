Round 22 of the Eredivisie saw Ajax take a step towards the title, while Feyenoord and Twente booked impressive victories. Here is our team of the week.
Martin Fraisl (ADO Den Haag)
ADO Den Haag held PSV to a shock 2-2 draw on Saturday with Fraisl having an excellent game in goal for ADO Den Haag. He made a number of great saves to earn his side a point.
Kik Pierie (Twente)
Twente came away with a 2-0 victory over Vitesse Arnhem with Pierie in excellent form at the back. The centre-back won five aerial challenges, and made 10 clearances as Twente kept a clean sheet.
Ahmed Touba (RKC)
RKC booked an important 1-0 win over Emmen on Friday with Touba netting the winning goal in the last minute. The centre-back was also excellent at the back for his side.
Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord)
Feyenoord’s attack was in great form against Willem II but Senesi also starred at the back. He had the most touches for his side (107), completed 87.9% of his passes, and made six tackles, three interceptions, and three clearances.
Davy Klaassen (Ajax)
For the third Eredivisie game in a row, Klaassen found the net and he also provided an assist in a 2-0 win at Heracles. Klaassen has regained his form in recent weeks.
Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord)
Toornstra broke the deadlock against Willem II on Sunday before Feyenoord eased to a 5-0 victory. The midfielder also provided an assist in the comfortable win. Toornstra finished the game with five key passes, three shots, and two completed dribbles.
Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente)
The 22-year-old stood out in Twente’s 2-0 win at Vitesse as he controlled the midfield and shut down Vitesse’s key men Riechedly Bazoer and Oussama Tannane. An exciting player coming through in Enschede.
Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar)
Stengs was back on the right wing against Heerenveen and he excelled with a goal and assist in a 3-1 victory. The attacker has an indifferent season but he looked back to his best on Sunday.
Sebastien Haller (Ajax)
The striker has been a great signing for Ajax and he provided a goal and an assist in the 2-0 win over Heracles on Saturday. He now has five goals and five assists since joining in January.
Bryan Linssen (Feyenoord)
Feyenoord may have three strikers but Dick Advocaat is trusting Bryan Linssen as his centre-forward. He repaid that faith with a goal and assist against Willem II.
Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven)
PSV may have dropped points against ADO Den Haag but Malen was in great form scoring twice, and he would have had a hat-trick if two efforts didn’t come off the bar.