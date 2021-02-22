Here is our team of the week for Round 23 of the Eredivisie.
Remko Pasveer (Vitesse Arnhem)
Vitesse may have lost 3-1 to PSV on Sunday but Pasveer had a great game in goal for the Arnhem side. If it wasn’t for the Vitesse stopper then his side will have lost by more than two goals.
Hidde Ter Avest (Utrecht)
Ter Avest has been an excellent signing for Utrecht and he had plenty of joy on Friday night. In the 6-0 victory over Willem II, Ter Avest got a goal and assist in a strong performance.
Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente)
The Twente right-back had a strong game in the 2-2 draw against Feyenoord, not only scoring but also shutting down Feyenoord’s wingers thoughout.
Lisandro Martinez (Ajax)
Has broken back into the Ajax line-up and he showed why he can be crucial with a strong performance at the back against Sparta. He was strong in the tackle and also excellent with the ball at his feet.
Jari Vlak (Emmen)
Emmen finally got their first victory of the season against PEC Zwolle and Vlak played a key role. He set up Michael de Leeuw for Emmen’s second goal before he got on the scoresheet himself to seal the 3-2 win.
Mario Gotze (PSV Eindhoven)
PSV were struggling against Vitesse until the introduction of Gotze, who helped turn the tide and ended the game with two goals. The German midfielder will be crucial for PSV in the coming weeks if they are to maintain their title challenge.
Lennerd Daneels (RKC Waalwijk)
RKC took a big step towards safety with their 3-0 victory over Heracles Almelo on Sunday. Daneels got an assist and also scored a lovely goal in the victory.
Dusan Tadic (Ajax)
Tadic was the man behind Ajax’s 4-2 victory over Sparta Rotterdam, contributing three assists. The winger is now not only Ajax’s top scorer, but also the top assist provider in the league.
Sander van de Streek (Utrecht)
Van de Streek is in the form of his life at the moment and the attacker got another two goals and an assist in the 6-0 win over Willem II. Van de Streek has five goals in his last six games.
Sebastien Haller (Ajax)
Another game another two goals for the striker, who is proving to be an excellent signing for Ajax. Was not happy to be taken off when on a hat-trick but Haller now has five goals and five assists in his first eight games.
Myron Boadu (AZ)
Myron Boadu has had a tough time this season but on Saturday, the striker got two goals in the 4-1 victory over VVV-Venlo. He also hit the woodwork in one of his strongest performances in recent months.