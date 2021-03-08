Here is our team of the week for round 25 of the Eredivisie.
Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax)
The performance that may have led to his return to the Netherlands squad. In front of a watching Frank de Boer, Stekelenburg made two big saves in the victory over Groningen.
Lutasharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)
Back in the Feyenoord line-up after mysteriously being dropped, Geertruida was excellent in the 6-0 victory over VVV-Venlo. He was solid at the back and got himself a goal.
Jacob Rasmusson (Vitesse)
An excellent performance from the centre-back, who not only made two last-ditch clearances but also scored a crucial second goal in the 2-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar.
Ko Itakura (Groningen)
Groningen may have lost 3-1 to Ajax, but Itakura helped keep the score down with an impressive performance at the back. He kept Haller quiet for most of the game, making three tackles, five interceptions and five clearances. He blocked three shots and won three aerial challenges.
George Cox (Fortuna Sittard)
The left-back was excellent despite Fortuna’s 3-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday. He not only scored an excellent goal, but also made four tackles, seven interceptions and three clearances in the game.
Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord)
An underrated player in the Feyenoord eleven, Toornstra got two goals against VVV in the 6-0 victory. His 250th game for the club was a great one.
Rai Vloet (Heracles Almelo)
Was everywhere for Heracles in their win over PEC Zwolle on Sunday. Scored an excellent opening goal, and contributed three tackles, and two key passes. PEC Zwolle struggled with his movement and strength in the middle.
Joey Veerman (Heerenveen)
Could not have an impact on the KNVB Cup semi-final, but Veerman was back on form as Heerenveen swept ADO Den Haag aside. The midfielder got himself a goal and was spreading passes around the pitch freely. A joy to watch on this form.
Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord)
The Feyenoord captain was once again important to his side in the 6-0 victory over VVV, contributing a goal and two assists. Coming back into form after a little dip.
Dusan Tadic (Ajax)
Ajax are easing to the title and Dusan Tadic is a big reason why. Again he was excellent against Groningen and ended the game with a goal and an assist.
Eran Zahavi (PSV)
Zahavi is in red hot form upfront for PSV at the moment and he got another two goals in the 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard. After a difficult start to the season, Zahavi is showing his best self.