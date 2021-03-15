Here is out team of the week for Round 26 of the Eredivisie.
Nick Marsman (Feyenoord)
Marsman was in excellent form for Feyenoord in the 1-1 draw at PSV on Sunday, making three crucial saves to deny Donyell Malen (twice) and Noni Madueke. Feyenoord have their goalkeeper to thank for getting a point.
Sebastian Holmen (Willem II)
Has been in good form in recent weeks as Willem II’s form picked up and he was solid at the back during Willem II’s 3-1 win over Heerenveen. He managed to get himself on the scoresheet too with a header.
Tom Beugelsdijk (Sparta Rotterdam)
The centre-back scored his first goal for Sparta Rotterdam as they defeated RKC Waalwijk 2-0 on Saturday to pull themselves away from the drop zone. Beugelsdijk was solid at the back and will be happy with his goal.
Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)
Ajax comfortably defeated PEC Zwolle 2-0 on Sunday with Tagliafico catching the eye throughout. He put in a strong performance at left-back and popped up in a centre-forward’s position to net the second goal.
Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar)
Admitted he was angry to miss out on the Netherlands squad and showed why he should have been included against Twente. Scored once, was behind an own-goal and generally kept AZ ticking throughout their 4-1 win over Twente.
Mats Seuntjens (Fortuna Sittard)
The midfielder inspired his side to a 3-1 win over VVV-Venlo on Sunday with Seuntjens assisting the opening goal before netting himself in the second half. Has been very consistent for the Limburg side in recent weeks.
Rai Vloet (Heracles)
Another week another goal for Vloet and Heracles got a 2-1 victory over ADO Den Haag which has his side looking up the table. Vloet now has 12 goals this season and is one of the league’s most underrated performers.
Mario Gotze (PSV Eindhoven)
Gotze lit up the pitch with a fabulous assist for Donyell Malen to equalise for PSV Eindhoven against Feyenoord. A classy footballer who makes playing the game look completely effortless.
Che Nunnely (Willem II)
Willem II are improving and giving themselves a chance of escaping the drop zone. Against Heerenveen, Nunnely was in great form and ended the game with a goal and an assist. His pace was too much for the Frisians at times.
Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar)
Stengs tormented FC Twente and was unlucky to only end the game with one assist to his name. A great performance that deserved the goal at the end, which was ruled out for an offside by Myron Boadu.
Oussama Darfalou (Vitesse Arnhem)
Back in the starting line-up, Darfalou was in excellent form on Sunday, scoring twice and getting an assist as Vitesse Arnhem defeated Utrecht 3-1. The victory keeps the Arnhem side in the running for second place.