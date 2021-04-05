Here is the Football-Oranje team of the week for round 28 of the Eredivisie.
Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)
Brought back into the starting eleven by Advocaat over Nick Marsman, Bijlow made a strong impression in the 2-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard. Made some good saves to keep his clean sheet.
Lisandro Martinez (Ajax)
Ajax weren’t at their best against Heerenveen but Martinez had a strong game at the back in their 2-1 win. Made four clearances and got the assist for the winning goal.
Nick Bakker (Emmen)
Got a goal and put in a strong performance at the back in Emmen’s 3-1 win over RKC on Sunday. He is becoming a leader at the back for the club, who are charging towards safety. Six games unbeaten now.
Wessel Dammers (Groningen)
Groningen came away from VVV-Venlo with a 1-0 win despite playing most of the game with ten men. Dammers was excellent at the back, making seven clearances, three tackles and winning four aerials. Giakoumakis could not do much because of Dammer’s performance.
Adam Maher (Utrecht)
Maher is having an underrated season in the midfield for Utrecht and he was excellent once again in the 4-1 victory against ADO Den Haag. Maher got an assist and scored in the victory.
Olivier Boscagli (PSV)
Roger Schmidt decided to start with Boscagli in midfield over Sangare and it worked with Boscagli providing two assists in the 3-0 win over Heracles. A great performance from the versatile defender.
Sergio Pena (Emmen)
Emmen are on the move and could still beat the drop this season. Pena inspired their win over RKC with a goal and assist in the 3-1 victory.
Joey Veerman (Heerenveen)
Veerman was determined to impress against Ajax and he did despite the 2-1 loss. Veerman set up Mitchell van Bergen to net the opener and played a great game throughout. He was a constant thorn for Ajax and proved he could go up against that level. Now being linked with a move to Ajax.
Oussama Tannane (Vitesse Arnhem)
The star once again for Vitesse Arnhem with two penalties to seal their 2-1 win over Twente. Tannane had six shots through the game and made five key passes.
Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord)
Another excellent performance from the winger, who was a star for the Netherlands during the international break. Feyenoord beat Fortuna 2-0 thanks to a goal and assist from Berghuis.
Lennart Thy (Sparta)
The match winner for Sparta on Saturday with two goals in the 3-2 victory over PEC Zwolle including one with the last kick of the game.