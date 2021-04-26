Here is our team of the week for round 30 of the Eredivisie. Let us know what you think in the comments.
Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)
If it wasn’t for Bijlow, Feyenoord would have lost to Vitesse and that would have made it very difficult for them to finish in the top four. The goalkeeper was in excellent form again and kept out anything that came his way.
Sven van Beek (Willem II)
Willem II’s survival bid took a big boost on Friday when they defeated RKC Waalwijk 1-0. Van Beek was great throughout the game and was unlucky not to net as he hit the crossbar.
Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse)
Bazoer was everywhere for Vitesse in their 0-0 draw with Feyenoord, not only making five clearances, and blocking four shots, but also contributing one key pass. He also had four shots on goal. A dominant performance against the Feyenoord attack.
Django Warmerdam (Utrecht)
Warmerdam helped Utrecht take a 2-1 victory over FC Twente on Sunday with a dominant performance at left-back. He made five tackles, six interceptions, and won five aerial challenges at the back.
Laros Duarte (Sparta Rotterdam)
Sparta proved too strong for VVV on Saturday in a 2-0 victory that saw Laros Duarte play a starring role. He got himself on the scoresheet, but he was all over the pitch for his side. He made three tackles, took four shots, and provided two key passes. An impressive display for the 24-year-old.
Davy Klaassen (Ajax)
Klaassen once again proved himself crucial for Ajax with both goals in their 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar on Sunday. He was in the right place at the right time twice to net the goals and earn Ajax a win which all but seals the title.
Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)
Gravenberch put in a dominant display in the midfield for Ajax on Sunday and was a catalyst for the victory. He had the most touches for Ajax, completed 92.1% of his passes, contributed two key passes and completed two dribbles. He outshone the AZ Alkmaar midfield.
Zian Flemming (Fortuna Sittard)
Fortuna Sittard eased to a 3-0 victory over ADO Den Haag on Sunday with Flemming taking a starring role. The midfielder netted and contributed an assist in the victory.
Michael de Leeuw (Emmen)
What a performance from the striker, who got himself a hattrick as Emmen defeated Heracles Almelo 3-1. The striker’s second goal in particular was excellent and the win keeps Emmen’s hopes of beating the drop alive.
Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle)
Clement was placed on the left wing for PEC Zwolle in their clash against Heerenveen and he was the driving force for their 2-0 victory. He got the opening goal before assisting Bram van Polen for the second.
Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II)
The matchwinner for Willem II and it could be a crucial goal in Willem II’s bid for survival. Pavlidis has remained a constant for Willem II despite their poor form this season and he may have scored the goal which keeps them up.