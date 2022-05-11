The penultimate round of Eredivisie action took place on Wednesday evening with all 18 teams in action. We round up all the matches below.
Ajax 5-0 Heerenveen
Ajax sealed their 36th Eredivisie title with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Heerenveen.
After Nicolas Tagliafico opened the scoring in the 19th minute it was plain sailing for the hosts, who added further first half goals through Steven Berghuis and Sebastien Haller. In the second half, Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez added two more to get the party started.
It was Erik ten Hag’s final home game in charge of the club before his departure for Manchester United and he seals his third Eredivisie title.
Heerenveen drops to ninth in the battle for the final European spot.
PSV 3-2 NEC
PSV Eindhoven must settle for second after an entertaining win over NEC Nijmegen in Roger Schmidt’s final home game in charge of the club.
Ritsu Doan fired PSV in front before Erick Gutierrez doubled the lead with an excellent strike from outside the box. After an hour, Eran Zahavi added a third in what will also be his final home game with PSV.
NEC threatened a comeback as Mikkel Duelund made it 3-1 before Jonathan Okita scored a penalty to make it 3-2. However, PSV saw out the rest of the game to claim the three points.
Before the end, Cody Gakpo was given a standing ovation as the crowd pleaded with their star man to remain.
PSV will end the season in second while NEC is 8th going into the final game of the season. They could nick the final European playoff spot.
Go Ahead Eagles 0-1 Feyenoord
Bryan Linssen scored the only goal of the game as Feyenoord left Deventer with the three points.
In an uneventful first half, the hosts thought they had a penalty in the 25th minute, but VAR eventually overruled the decision.
After the break, Feyenoord eventually took the lead through Bryan Linssen and that proved to be the only goal of the game. Arne Slot handed out a debut to 18-year-old midfielder Karim Dermane before the end.
Feyenoord will finish the campaign in third while Go Ahead Eagles are 10th.
Utrecht 2-2 AZ Alkmaar
There was late drama in Utrecht as a 105th-minute equaliser earned the hosts a 2-2 draw which ends AZ Alkmaar’s chances of finishing fourth.
AZ Alkmaar seemed on their way to a crucial victory as Vangelis Pavlidis netted a double within the first 15 minutes. However, Utrecht hit back in the 37th minute through Sander van de Streek.
In the second half, AZ held onto their lead but there was a stoppage late on after some crowd trouble. That led to a lengthy stoppage time period and in the dying seconds, Anastasios Douvakis earned Utrecht a 2-2 draw.
The result means Utrecht remains 7th but AZ are now only guaranteed fifth and they must enter the European playoffs.
Twente 3-0 Groningen
In an emotional evening, Twente eased to a 3-0 win over Groningen and they are now guaranteed fourth spot and a place in Europe.
The crown paid tribute to the late Jody Lukoki before kick-off and after 29 minute, Vaclav Cerny held the former Twente winger’s jersey aloft after he netted the opener.
In the second half, Dimitris Limnios netted a double to seal a comfortable evening for the hosts, which got even better after full time when the news came through from Utrecht.
Twente has sealed fourth spot and a place in the Europa Conference League next season. Groningen are 11th.
Sparta Rotterdam 2-0 PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle have been relegated from the Eredivisie after a 2-0 loss to relegation rivals Sparta Rotterdam.
In a crucial match at the bottom, Adil Auassar opened the scoring after only six minutes before Vito van Croiij doubled the advantage for the hosts.
PEC Zwolle had no answer and they tumble down into the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Sparta climbs to 15th and they go into the final day of the season with a good chance of staying up.
Cambuur 1-1 Willem II
Willem II could only manage a 1-1 draw at Cambuur and they go into the final day of the season fighting for survival.
Sekou Sylla gave the hosts the lead just before the break but Derrick Kohn made it 1-1 ten minutes into the second half. Willem II pushed but they could not find the crucial winner.
Willem II are 17th and two points from safety going into the final round of matches. Cambuur is 12th.
RKC Waalwijk 2-0 Heracles
RKC Waalwijk are almost guaranteed safety after a 2-0 win over Heracles Almelo, who now could be in danger.
The hosts were the better side from the start and Michiel Kramer opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Richard van de Venne made sure of the victory in the second half.
RKC are now three points clear of the drop zone in 13th but Heracles are one spot below them and they could still finish in the bottom three.
Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Vitesse
Fortuna Sittard failed to climb out of the bottom three after a 2-1 loss at home to Vitesse Arnhem.
A Paul Gladon penalty gave the host the lead in the 43rd minute, but Vitesse equalised immediately through Million Manhoef. In the second half, Lois Openda made it 2-1 for Vitesse and they held on for the win.
Vitesse is 6th while Fortuna remains in 16th. They are two points above Willem II going into the last game of the season.