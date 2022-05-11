Eredivisie round-up: Ajax cham... The penultimate round of Eredivisie action took place on Wednesday ...

Ajax crowned Eredivise champio... Ajax are officially Eredivisie champions after they defeated Heerenveen 5-0 ...

PSV ready to battle Lille and ... According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing ...

Ajax set to seal Eredivisie ti... Ajax are set to seal the Eredivisie championship on Wednesday ...

Sporting beat Bayern Munich to... According to De Telegraaf, Bayern Munich tried to hijack Sporting ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Go Ahead Eagles confirms Hake ... Go Ahead Eagles have confirmed that Rene Hake will succeed ...