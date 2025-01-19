There were five games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
NAC Breda 2-1 Twente
Two goals in the opening twenty minutes led NAC Breda to a victory over FC Twente.
NAC Breda began the game brightly and Adam Kaied cut inside in the 14th minute before firing into the corner of the net to make it 1-0. Elías Már Ómarsson then quickly doubled the lead with a finish at the far post.
It could have been more before the break but Lars Unnerstall denied striker Sydney van Hooijdonk when he raced in on goal.
Twente pushed for a way back into the game and in the second half, Daan Rots headed in to make it 2-1. Ricky van Wolfswinkel then had the ball in the net but it was ruled offside.
The win means NAC Breda is in ninth and Twente in fifth.
Almere City 0-2 Heracles Almelo
Heracles Almelo earned a much-needed win over struggling Almere City.
Mats Rots joined Heracles on loan from FC Twente in midweek and he had a perfect debut as he netted the opener in the 28th minute.
In the second half, Jizz Hornkamp headed in a second but remarkably VAR did not notice a handball in the build up. The goal stood and Heracles saw out the rest of the game.
Heracles climbs to 14th while Almere City is 17th.
Heerenveen 0-2 Ajax
Ajax are now only one point behind leaders PSV Eindhoven after they defeated Heerenveen.
Both sides were licking their wounds after being knocked out of the KNVB Cup in midweek but Ajax made the brighter start. After 20 minutes, Josip Sutalo headed in the opener.
Ajax continued to create chances and they had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half. Heerenveen began to threaten through Jacob Trenskow but Remko Pasveer denied him.
With twenty minutes left, Chuba Akpom headed in a corner to give Ajax some breathing room. From that point Ajax eased to victory and they are a point behind PSV. Heerenveen is 10th.
NEC Nijmegen 4-1 Fortuna Sittard
NEC Nijmegen are up to eleventh after a simple win over Fortuna Sittard.
After 34 minutes, NEC had the lead thanks to a wonderful curled free kick from Sami Ouaissa. However, the visitors equalised before the break through Loreintz Rosier’s long range effort.
In the second half, Vito van Crooij made it 2-1 before Calvin Verdonk made it 3-1 with a wonderful strike that flew in off the underside of the crossbar. A controlled finish by Thomas Ouwejan then capped the win for the hosts.
A confidence-boosting win for NEC who climb to 11th while Fortuna Sittard is in 8th.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 RKC Waalwijk
Maurice Steijn is still waiting for his first win since returning to Sparta Rotterdam after they were held 1-1 by RKC Waalwijk.
After a swift counter-attack, Oskar Zawada fired RKC into the lead after only 10 minutes but the hosts quickly equalised with Saïd Bakari netting.
In the second half, RKC came the closest to winning it with Liam van Gelderen’s header coming back off the crossbar.
RKC stay bottom despite the point while Sparta is in 16th.