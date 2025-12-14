There were four Eredivisie matches on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Sparta Rotterdam 0-3 Heerenveen
Heerenveen eased to a comfortable victory in Rotterdam.
The visitors were on top from the start and the opening goal came in the 25th minute when Jakob Trenskow slotted the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Early in the second half, Vasilios Zagaritis doubled the lead with a lovely finish from distance and an own goal from Said Bakari made it 3-0 at the end.
Heerenveen is now 9th while Sparta is 10th.
Ajax 2-0 Feyenoord
Ajax took the spoils against Feyenoord in De Klassieker on Sunday.
Davy Klaassen’s lovely strike from distance put Ajax into the lead within the first ten minutes. Sean Steur then had an effort cleared off the line while Timon Wellenreuther had to make a good save to deny Kasper Dolberg.
Feyenoord had a lot of the ball but they didn’t register an effort on target in the first half. Shortly after the break, Luciano Valente found Ayase Ueda with a lovely ball but the Japanese international could only fire wide.
Valente was then forced off with a knee injury and Feyenoord’s creativity dipped without their star midfielder. Jorthy Mokio then provided the killer blow for Ajax in stoppage time to seal the victory.
Ajax are now third while Feyenoord remains in second but now nine points behind PSV.
Twente 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles
Sam Lammers scored twice to seal FC Twente a comfortable win against Go Ahead Eagles.
Within twenty minutes, Twente led with Lammers netting from the spot after a foul in the box by Giovanni van Zwam. Lammers then doubled the lead before the break after a swift counter from the hosts.
In the second half, Go Ahead Eagles failed to mount any challenge and the Tukkers eased to the end of the game.
Twente is now 7th while Go Ahead Eagles are 12th.
NAC Breda 1-1 Utrecht
NAC Breda managed to hold Utrecht to a draw which moves them off the bottom of the table.
After 20 minutes, NAC took the lead through Raul Paula who finished off a well rehearsed corner routine. However, Utrecht hit back within five minutes as Dani de Wit headed in an equaliser.
Just before the end of the game, NAC had a chance to snatch the three points but Cherrion Valerius saw his close-range header saved by goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas.
NAC Breda is now one point above Telstar at the bottom while Utrecht sits 8th.