There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Ajax 1-1 Heerenveen
An error from Remko Pasveer cost Ajax the victory against Heerenveen.
In the first half, Ajax controlled possession but they struggled to create any clear cut chances in the early stages. Kenneth Taylor thought he had been awarded a penalty after going down but it was overturned by VAR.
In the 38th minute, Ajax did take the lead as Mika Godts turned away from his marker before calmly slotting the ball into the net.
Ajax missed chances in the second half and it cost them when Pasveer dropped a shot in front of Vaclav Sejk, who made no mistake to make it 1-1.
Ajax couldn’t find a winner and they remain fourth.
NAC Breda 1-0 Go Ahead Eagles
NAC Breda earned a slender 1-0 win over a poor Go Ahead Eagles.
The first half was a poor affair but the hosts did come close to an opener when Sydney van Hooijdonk’s header came back off the crossbar.
Early in the second half, the hosts did take the lead as Juho Talvitie cut inside before firing an arrow of a shot into the corner.
NAC Breda comfortably held on for the win and they are now 13th in the table while Go Ahead Eagles is in 11th.
Feyenoord 3-1 Volendam
Feyenoord returned to winning ways as an Ayase Ueda double led them past Volendam in De Kuip.
After their loss to PSV last weekend, Feyenoord started determined to gain three points and they were ahead after 18 minutes. Givairo Read laid the ball back from Ueda to net his twelfth goal of the season.
Seven minutes later, the ball landed kindly for Sem Steijn and he slotted in a second for the hosts. It seemed like it was going to be a very comfortable evening.
However, Feyenoord did not add a third and just before the hour mark, Henk Veerman pulled one back with a header for Volendam out of nowhere.
Feyenoord pushed for another and Ueda hit the post with a header, while at the other end, Veerman put a shot just wide.
Just before the end, any nerves were removed when Ueda headed in a free kick that sealed the win and moved Feyenoord back top. Volendam is 14th.
Telstar 2-2 Excelsior
Excelsior battled back from 2-0 down to earn a draw against Telstar.
Telstar got off to a flying start as Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp opened the scoring after only two minutes.
The home side remained in control and after 28 minutes, Tyrone Owusu was set through on goal and he doubled the lead with a calm finish.
Excelsior looked down and out but just before the break, they were awarded a penalty and Arthur Zagre made it 2-1 from the spot.
Early in the second half, Telstar were awarded a penalty for a handball but Danny Bakker fired the ball over the bar. After another handball, Excelsior got the third penalty of the evening but this time Ronald Koeman Jr kept out Zagre’s spot kick.
Excelsior would equalise just minutes later as Gyan de Regt beat Koeman to earn his side a point. Telstar are still 17th while Excelsior is two places above them.