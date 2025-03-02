Below is a round up of the four Eredivisie ties from Sunday.
Heerenveen 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
They may be managerless but Heerenveen defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 in Friesland.
Henk Brugge was in the dugout for Heerenveen after Robin van Persie’s departure and he saw Heerenveen take the lead early on. Ilias Sebaoui cut inside and his cross/shot was turned in by Milos Lukovic.
AZ improved in the second half but a huge error from Bruno Martins Indi provided Sebaoui with the ball and he made it 2-0.
Zico Buurmeester pulled one back for AZ before Andries Noppert made an incredible save to deny Troy Parrott an equaliser.
A crazy situation arose in the final moments as Mayckel Lahdo equalised for AZ but the goal was overturned by VAR and instead a penalty was awarded to Heerenveen due to a foul at the other end. Lukovic saw his spot kick saved but in the end it didn’t matter as Marcus Linday made it 3-1 before full time.
Heerenveen are now eighth and AZ are sixth.
Almere City 0-1 Ajax
Ajax extended their lead at the top to eight points with a slender victory at Almere City.
PSV’s defeat on Saturday opened up the opportunity for Ajax to strengthen their grip on the title and after only six minutes, Kenneth Taylor made it 1-0.
Almere City came close to an equaliser before the break with Kornelius Hansen’s effort coming back off the crossbar.
In the second half, Ajax decided to sit back and defend the lead which allowed Almere City to have space. However, they could not take advantage and Ajax held on for the slender victory.
With ten games left, Ajax now look set to claim the Eredivisie title, while Almere City look almost certain to be going down.
Herales Almelo 4-2 PEC Zwolle
Heracles Almelo earned a victory over PEC Zwolle in an entertaining clash.
In the 7th minute, Heracles were awarded a penalty for a foul by Damian van der Haar on Juho Talvitie. The defender initially saw a red card but this was overturned by VAR. Brian De Keersmaecker scored from the spot.
The lead was short lived as PEC Zwolle equalised within a minute through Dylan Vente. The visitors then took the lead after half an hour as Anselmo García Mac Nulty netted from a free-kick.
Thomas Bruns slammed an equaliser into the net before the break and in the second half, the hosts dominated. Firstly, Talvitie made it 3-1 before Jizz Hornkamp completed the victory.
De Keersmaecker almost made it 5-2 at the end but his strike came back off the post. Heracles are now 11th while PEC Zwolle is 14th.
Sparta Rotterdam 4-0 Willem II
Sparta Rotterdam eased their relegation fears with a big win over fellow strugglers Willem II.
Tobias Lauritsen headed Sparta ahead in the first half before Mitchell van Bergen ended his goal drought to make it 2-0 after an hour. For the winger, it was his first goal since 2021.
Lauritsen got his second to add the third before Ajax loanee Kristian Hlynsson scored a wonderful goal to make it 4-0 at the end.
Sparta remains 16th but only one point behind Willem II.