There were three games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Ajax 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles
Ajax extended their lead at the top of the Eredivisie with a hard fought 2-0 win over 10-man Go Ahead Eagles.
The first half was a poor affair and the best chance fell to the visitors but Ahmetcan Kaplan and Anton Gaaei prevented a goal.
Bertrand Traore missed a huge chance early in the second half before Brian Brobbey did eventually net the opener in the 55th minute.
It seemed it was going to be a simple second half for Ajax when Gerrit Nauber saw red for a second yellow card. However, Go Ahead Eagles held on and Julius Dirksen gave Ajax a scare when he netted but a handball saw it ruled out.
Moments after the disallowed goal, former Go Ahead Eagles winger Oliver Edvardsen settled the game. VAR then intervened to overrule a penalty given to Go Ahead and Ajax saw out the game. Ajax are now five points clear at the top of the table.
Twente 2-0 NEC Nijmegen
FC Twente put their European exit behind them with a victory against NEC Nijmegen in Enschede.
After the brutal loss to Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, Twente started with Mees Hilgers and Ricky van Wolfswinkel.
After 19 minutes, Gustaf Lagerbielke headed the ball towards goal, and Bas Kuipers slid in the opening goal.
NEC were left furious when they were denied two penalties before Kuipers settled the game late on with another tap in.
Twente are in sixth and NEC in 12th.
AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Fortuna Sittard
AZ Alkmaar earned a slender 1-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard.
After their Europa League clash in Turkey, AZ looked sluggish in the first half and they couldn’t trouble the visitors.
Seven minutes into the second half, Ernest Poku cut in and set up Zico Buurmeester to fire the ball into the top corner to make it 1-0.
Edouard Michut gave AZ a scare late on but from an excellent position he fired over the bar. AZ held on for the win and they are fourth in the table, while Fortuna is 11th.