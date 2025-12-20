There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Heracles Almelo 0-3 Heerenveen
Heerenveen eased to a comfortable win over Heracles Almelo.
The visitors had two goals disallowed before they eventually opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Jacob Trenskow found the net with an excellent strike.
Vasilios Zagaritis made a last ditch challenge to prevent an equaliser and with 15 minutes left, the Greek full-back scored at the other end to put his side 2-0 up. Heerenveen were then awarded a penalty in stoppage time and although Maxence Rivera missed his first attempt, he was allowed to retake due to the goalkeeper coming off his line, and he made it 3-0.
Heerenveen is now 9th while Heracles remains second bottom.
Excelsior 2-1 PEC Zwolle
Excelsior continued their good form with a victory over PEC Zwolle.
Noah Naujoks is in red hot form for Excelsior and he netted once again to put Excelsior 1-0 up in the 20th minute.
Early in the second half, Ryan Thomas latched onto a wonderful backheel before firing in an equaliser for the visitors. However, Excelsior then regained control and eventually, Irakli Yegoian fired in a winner.
Excelsior is now 11th and above PEC Zwolle on goal difference.
NEC Nijmegen 2-2 Ajax
Despite being down to ten-men, NEC Nijmegen managed to hold Ajax to a 2-2 draw.
Ajax’s form has been good in recent weeks but they found themselves behind within the first two minutes as Bryan Linssen deflected the ball in.
NEC continued to push for a second but they failed to find it and the game was turned on its head before the break. In the 38th minute, Kasper Dolberg tapped in an equaliser and just before the break, Mika Godts put Ajax ahead after some poor defending from the hosts.
NEC made a fast start to the second half with Sami Ouaissa finding the bottom corner to make it 2-2. Ouaissa’s evening then took a turn as he was sent off for a challenge on Davy Klaassen. It looked harsh as he caught the midfielder’s ankle on the turn.
Ajax had a few chances to find the winner while NEC remained dangerous on the counter but no further goals were scored.
Ajax sits in third and NEC is fourth.
NAC Breda 0-1 Telstar
Telstar are out of the bottom three after an important win over bottom of the table NAC Breda.
NAC had been in freefall in recent weeks but they saw the game against Telstar as a chance to get back to winning ways. However, despite dominating the first half they struggled to create any chances.
The visitors woke up in the second half and after missing two good chances they took the lead through Luuk Brouwers. The winger’s strike just crossed the line to put the visitors ahead.
Only after being behind did the home side bring on Sydney van Hooijdonk but he could not provide a spark and NAC goes into the winter break rock bottom. Telstar climbs to 15th.