Here is a round-up of all the action from the Eredivisie on Sunday.
Sparta Rotterdam 0-0 Heracles Almelo
Sparta Rotterdam were held to a goalless draw by Heracles in Het Kasteel in Sunday’s early kick-off.
Heracles have had a busy summer and only three of their starters were at the club last season. Erwin van de Looi’s side was second best but Sparta couldn’t turn their chances into goals.
The closest the hosts came was a strike from Pelle Clement which went wide and both teams settled for a point.
Utrecht 1-0 PEC Zwolle
Utrecht are off to a winning start thanks to a first half goal from Ole Romeny.
After fifteen minutes, Jens Toornstra intercepted a poor backpass from Davy van den Berg before setting up Romeny to make it 1-0.
After the break, PEC Zwolle improved and they got chances through Filip Krastev and Anselmo García MacNulty. However, Utrecht kept a clean sheet and took the three points.
Go Ahead Eagles 0-2 Fortuna Sittard
Go Ahead Eagles slumped to a poor 2-0 loss at home to Fortuna Sittard in Deventer.
The hosts have already played two competitive fixtures this season as they were knocked out the Conference League by Brann.
Bobby Adekanye and Jamal Amofa missed big chances for the hosts in a goalless first half. After the break, Alen Halilovic broke the deadlock for the visitors with a nice finish after cutting inside from the wing.
Go Ahead pushed for an equaliser but they conceded a second through a Makan Aïko header. Fortuna held onto the lead to secure a confidence-boosting three points.
Ajax 1-0 Heerenveen
Robin van Persie’s debut as Heerenveen head coach ended in defeat as Ajax secured a 1-0 victory in Amsterdam.
With an eye on the Europa League clash with Panathinaikos in midweek, Ajax started without a number of key players in the eleven. After ten minutes, it appeared that Heerenveen were reduced to ten men when Pawel Bochniewicz saw red for a last man challenge. However, after a lengthy VAR delay, the punishment was reduced to a yellow card.
Just before the break, Ajax had the lead with a team move ending with Kristian Hlynsson firing past Mickey van der Haart. Branco van den Boomen then hit the post shortly afterwards.
In the second half, both sides had chances and the game remained in the balance. Carlos Forbs, Bertrand Traore, Jordan Henderson and Brian Brobbey all had to come off the bench to help Ajax see out the slender victory.