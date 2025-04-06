There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
RKC Waalwijk 0-0 Heracles Almelo
RKC Waalwijk were held to a 0-0 draw by Heracles Almelo.
With matches running out, RKC really needed a victory to boost their chances of escaping the drop. However, they missed two huge chances and were held to a 0-0 draw.
Early in the second half, Oskar Zawada fired wide with the goal open before Richonell Margaret had a certain goal denied by a last ditch challenge.
RKC are 17th and five points behind Willem II with only six games to go, while Heracles is 10th.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-2 Utrecht
Utrecht battled back from 2-0 down to earn a point at Go Ahead Eagles.
Go Ahead Eagles are in good form and in the first half hour they blew Utrecht away. Victor Edvardsen tapped in the opener on an Oliver Antman cross. Antman then set up Mathis Suray to double the lead.
Ron Jans was unhappy and he made a double substitution in the 39th minute. Moments later, his side pulled one back as Yoann Cathline made it 2-1 out of nowhere. Before the break it was 2-2 as Miguel Rodríguez finished after a deflected shot fell into his path.
In the second half, Go Ahead Eagles dominated but the crossbar denied Suray with their best chance.
Go Ahead Eagles are in 7th still while Utrecht is 4th.
Sparta Rotterdam 2-0 NEC Nijmegen
Sparta Rotterdam’s fears of relegation are now all but over after a 2-0 win over 10-man NEC.
Sparta have found their form under Maurice Steijn and they took the lead in the 33rd minute as Kristian Hlynsson’s header eventually found the net off the post and goalkeeper Robin Roefs.
NEC contributed little and in the 75th minute, Vito van Crooij was sent off against his former side for his second yellow card. Nökkvi Thórisson then settled the game by making it 2-0.
Sparta are up to 12th and can dream of a late playoff push for Europe while NEC is one point below them in 13th.
Ajax 3-1 NAC Breda
The Eredivisie title is another step closer for Ajax after they came from behind to defeat NAC Breda 3-1.
NAC Breda made an excellent start to the game and it was no surprise when Leo Sauer gave them the lead with an individual goal.
Don-Angelo Konadu made his first start up front for Ajax and he led the comeback. Firstly, he pressured Roy Korsmit into an error and the goalkeeper brought him down for a penalty which Kenneth Taylor netted. Then the youngster set up Steven Berghuis to fire Ajax in front.
After an hour, Wout Weghorst made his return from injury but it was substitute Jorthy Mokio who settled the game with a close range finish.
Ajax are still nine points clear with six games to go while NAC sits in 15th spot.