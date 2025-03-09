There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Willem II 2-3 Utrecht
Utrecht came from behind to defeat Willem II in an entertaining clash.
Willem II started strongly and they were ahead within fifteen minutes as Mickaël Tirpan’s free kick was tapped in by Boris Lambert.
It remained 1-0 for a long time but in the 67th minute, Sebastien Haller headed in an equaliser. Eight minutes later, Noah Ohio smashed a long range shot into the top corner to put Utrecht ahead.
Runar Sigurgeirsson equalised for Willem II but Adrian Blake decided the match with a shot from distance to earn the three points for Utrecht.
The win keeps Utrecht clear in third while Willem II is in 16th.
PEC Zwolle 0-1 Ajax
A Kenneth Taylor penalty was enough to seal Ajax a slender victory at PEC Zwolle.
Ajax were dealt a blow in the first half with Brian Brobbey going off injured and Bertrand Traore was sent up front. PEC Zwolle had the ball in the net through Davy van den Berg but the whistle had blown for a foul in the build up.
Ajax barely created a chance in the first half but they were awarded a penalty on the hour mark for a handball. Kenneth Taylor calmly made it 1-0.
PEC Zwolle got one big chance to equalise before the end with Dylan Vente sent in on goal but he lifted the ball over Matheus and the crossbar.
Ajax remains eight points clear at the top while PEC Zwolle is sitting 14th.
NEC Nijmegen 2-3 Go Ahead Eagles
Lasse Schone saw red as NEC Nijmegen were defeated by Go Ahead Eagles in a fiery clash.
Go Ahead Eagles were the better team from the start but Robin Roefs kept the hosts in the game while Milan Smit hit the post. Roefs was finally beaten before the break as Oliver Antman set up Dean James for an easy goal.
Early in the second half, Lasse Schone was booked but the midfielder lost his head and after confronting the referee, Sander van der Eijk, he was shown a red card.
Smit headed in a second from another Antman assist before Brayann Pereira pulled one back for the hosts with a deflected strike.
Antman added a third for Go Ahead Eagles but NEC Nijmegen set up a frantic finish when Kento Shiogai made it 3-2 in stoppage time. However, Go Ahead Eagles held on.
The win keeps Go Ahead Eagles comfortably in 7th while NEC is 13th.
Twente 1-0 Almere City
Sem Steijn scored the only goal as Twente defeated bottom of the table Almere City.
The goal came in the 19th minute when Steijn was quick to stoop and head in a cross by Bart van Rooij,
Almere City didn’t fold though and they managed to keep FC Twente contained for the rest of the game. However, the visitors barely threatened an equaliser and the single goal was enough for the Tukkers.
Twente is 4th and Almere City is in 18th.