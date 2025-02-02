There were five Eredivisie matches on Sunday including Ajax v Feyenoord. Below is a round-up of all the action.
Almere City 1-4 RKC Waalwijk
RKC Waalwijk took advantage of a red card for Almere City to record a key victory at the bottom of the Eredivisie.
Almere City took the lead in the 17th minute when Charles-Andreas Brym found Junior Kadile with a backheel and he finished calmly.
The hosts remained the better side but early in the second half, Joey Jacobs was sent off for pulling down Richonell Margaret when he was through on goal. From that point, RKC completely turned the game around.
Mohamed Ihattaren scored the equaliser with a deflected shot before Yassin Oukili put RKC in front with 18 minutes to go. Oskar Zawada added a third before a Ihattaren free kick hit the post and the ball deflected in off goalkeeper Nordin Bakker to end the match 4-1 for the visitors.
RKC opens up a four point gap on bottom side Almere City but they are still six points behind Sparta Rotterdam in 16th.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-2 FC Twente
Go Ahead Eagles scored a last-minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw against FC Twente.
After ten minutes the hosts had the lead when an attempted cross from Evert Linthorst landed into the net.
Twente turned the game around in the second half with Sem Steijn scoring twice in the space of two minutes to put the Tukkers ahead.
It seemed to be Twente’s day but in the 90th minute, Mees Hilgers conceded a penalty and Mats Deijl made it 2-2 at the end.
The draw means Twente is 6th and Go Ahead Eagles are in 7th.
Ajax 2-1 Feyenoord
A 94th minute effort from Kenneth Taylor earned Ajax a 2-1 win over rivals Feyenoord.
Feyenoord were without Santiago Gimenez who is on his way to AC Milan, while Ajax knew a win would put them just behind leaders PSV with a game in hand.
The visitors had a lot of the ball but it was Ajax who took the lead when Brian Brobbey finished off a cross from Steven Berghuis. The goal stood after a VAR check for offside.
Before the break, it was almost 2-0 for the hosts but Bertrand Traore’s effort came back off the crossbar.
Ajax had to swap Brobbey for Wout Weghorst at the break and Feyenoord equalised in the 67th minute when substitute Quinten Timber kept his cool in front of goal after a scramble.
A foul by David Hancko resulted in a penalty for Ajax but Weghorst saw his effort saved from Timon Wellenreuther. Anis Hadj Moussa had a great chance saved for Feyenoord while Christian Rasmussen head against the crossbar at the other end.
Both sides went looking for the winner and it came for Ajax in the 94th minute when Anton Gaaei set up Kenneth Taylor to send the home crowd wild.
Ajax are still second but can go top if they win their game in hand, while Feyenoord is 5th and any chance of a top two spot is all but over.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 Groningen
Sparta Rotterdam defeated fellow strugglers Groningen 1-0 to pull themselves away from the bottom two.
RKC winning earlier in the day put pressure on Sparta to win and they began with new signings Kristian Hlynsson and Mitchell van Bergen.
Highlights in the first half were few and far between but the game became more entertaining in the second half.
Groningen were awarded a penalty in the 50th minute but Nick Olij guessed right to save from Leandro Bacuna. Brynjólfur Darri Willumsson was then shown a red card for Groningen but VAR intervened to downgrade it to a yellow.
On the hour mark, Sparta took the lead with Tobias Lauritsen scoring his first goal in three months after being set up by Carel Eiting.
Groningen pushed for an equaliser but the closest they came was a Thom van Bergen effort against the crossbar.
Sparta remains 16th and Groningen in 15th.
Willem II 0-2 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar climbed to fourth with a well-earned 2-0 win at Willem II.
The visitors started quickly and they hit the crossbar twice in the opening seven minutes through Sven Mijnans and Jayden Addai. In the 26th minute, Addai was fouled in the box and Troy Parrott made it 1-0 from the spot.
Mijnans then doubled the lead before the break while the crossbar denied Addai from adding a third. In the second half, David Møller Wolfe hit the post as AZ pushed for a third.
Before the end, Jeremy Bokila was sent off for Willem II, who are now 13th while AZ climbs above Feyenoord into fourth.