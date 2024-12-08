Below is a round up of Sunday’s Eredivisie action.
Groningen 0-0 PEC Zwolle
Groningen and PEC Zwolle played out a 0-0 draw in the Euroborg.
The hosts had the better chances in the first half but Thijs Oosting couldn’t convert two good opportunities that came his way.
The match was more open after the break with Dylan Vente having a goal disallowed for PEC Zwolle, while Stije Resink and Romano Postema both had huge chances for the hosts before the end which weren’t taken.
Groningen are in 14th and PEC Zwolle one spot above them.
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Ajax
AZ Alkmaar defeated a toothless Ajax in the AFAS Stadion on Sunday.
The hosts were by far the more threatening side in the first half but Ruben van Bommel hit the post while Remko Pasveer denied Ernest Poku.
After the break, Wout Weghorst seemed to give Ajax the lead but he worked the ball into the net off his hand and it was disallowed.
Van Bommel hit the post again before Troy Parrott tapped in a Peer Koopmeiners cross to finally make it 1-0 in the 64th minute. Mayckel Lahdo then doubled the lead with a header from a Koopmeiners corner.
Ajax pulled one back from the returning Mika Godts but AZ held on to claim the three points.
AZ is still 6th while Ajax are third.
Willem II 1-2 Heerenveen
A 94th-minute winner handed Robin van Persie his first away as Heerenveen head coach.
The first half was forgettable with neither side creating many chances and it took until the 85th minute for the opening goal. Heerenveen got a penalty for a foul on Alireza Jahankbakhsh and Ion Nicolaescu converted.
Willem II equalised quickly with Jeremy Bokila heading in but deep into injury time, Luuk Brouwers won it for Heerenveen.
The win moves Heerenveen to tenth while Willem II is in 12th.
Almere City 1-3 Utrecht
Utrecht claimed second spot after a win over Almere City.
Ajax dropping points earlier on Sunday gave Utrecht the chance to reclaim second and Ron Jans side made no mistake.
Yoann Cathline hit the woodwork for Utrecht before Mike van der Hoorn netted from a corner to make it 1-0. An excellent strike from Zidane Iqbal then sealed then doubled the lead before the break.
Logan Delaurier Chaubet pulled one back for the hosts but Noah Ohio sealed the victory for Utrecht in the 94th minute.
Utrecht are second and Almere City is in 18th.